Modi is global leader: BJP hits back at Congress' 'CRY PM' campaign

'The objective of the Congress campaign is to ridicule Modi. Modi is not just the PM but a global leader', says BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

CRY PM
By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress launched the “CRY PM” campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has triggered reactions from both sides. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “The objective of the Congress campaign is to ridicule Modi. Modi is not just the PM but a global leader.’’ 

Opposition leader in the Council BK Hariprasad said, “He has never shed tears when the Covid crisis happened or Pulwama. But now he comes before the people shedding tears.’’ KPCC communications chief Priyank Kharge said it is unfortunate that Modi is playing the “victim card”. 

National president of IYC, BV Srinivas mocked BJP on Twitter, and said, “BJP’s campaign theme for every election, ‘Mujhe Galiya Diya’ (they abused me).’’ Dozens of Congress tweeted said “CRYPM” just like the “PAYCM” campaign with a posters, after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement that the prime minister’s office instead of collecting problems or complaints of the farmers or people were counting abuses.

TAGS
CRY PM Karnataka Assembly elections
