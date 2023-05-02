Uniform Civil Code, NRC if voted to power in Karnataka: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) finds mention among the top promises of the ruling BJP in Karnataka in its election manifesto released here on Monday.

If BJP wins the polls and implements the UCC, it will be among the first states to do so besides Uttarakhand, which is also in the process to do the same. The party has promised to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of illegal immigrants from Karnataka, besides creating ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT)’.

Three free gas cylinders for Ugadi, Ganesha Chathurti and Deepavali festivals have been promised. Besides, half-litre Nandini milk for each Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholder has been promised. This is aimed at countering the allegation of Congress and JDS against BJP of attempting to merge KMF with AMUL, as what was understood to be recently said by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The manifesto states that the UCC will be implemented “based on the recommendations of a high-level committee to be constituted for the purpose”.

BJP national president JP Nadda releases

the party’s poll manifesto in Bengaluru on

Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

BJP national president JP Nadda said, “The Constitution allows us to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. ‘Justice to all; appeasement to none’ is our policy.”

The BJP said it will launch ‘Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi’ through which it will provide a matching grant of up to Rs 10,000 on five-year fixed deposits made under the scheme for SC/ST women.

Manifesto aims at making K’taka most vibrant state: CM

It will set up ‘Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee’ to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act 1972 and modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.

Under the proposed Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane, the party has promised to partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools.

The manifesto centres around six ‘A’s: Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social security) and Abhivruddhi (development). It has listed 103 promises. The manifesto lists ‘Samanvaya Yojane’ for collaboration between small and medium enterprises, and the industrial training institutes to generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals. It broadens the scope of production linked incentive schemes to generate 10 lakh jobs.

Under Arogya, the party promises to launch ‘Mission Swasthya Karnataka’ by establishing one ‘Namma Clinic’ in each municipal ward. The party promises to allocate Rs 1,500 crore for tourism to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapur Corridor.

CM Basavaraj Bommai said the manifesto aims to make Karnataka the most vibrant state. “PM Modi has set a target of achieving five trillion dollar economy. The IT/BT sector will be given importance. This is a pro-people manifesto and people will make note of the same and support BJP in the Assembly elections,” he added.

RACE TO SOUDHA

Days after the JDS released its manifesto, the ruling BJP has come out with its assurances to the people of Karnataka

5G internet across state by 2025

Karnataka flood control plan for D1,800 cr

Industry stutus to Karnataka Film industry

Set up special police wing - Karnataka state wing against religious fundamentalism and terror

Fill up 100% sanctioned posts in government sector

Constitute Karnataka Residents Welfare Consultative Committee for apartment dwellers’ ease of living

Assured to start State credit guarantee trust for MSMEs to give collateral free loans up to one crore

Ensure timely payment of bills to government contractors by depositing money in an escrow account

Assured to increase 2% forest cover each year

Financial aid and quality training to sports persons from Karnataka participating National and international events

Kabaddi centres in every taluk

D25,000 one time grant for poor families to visit Tirupathi, Ayodya, Kashi, Rameshwaram, Kolhapur, Sabarimala and Kedarnath

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Chitradurga, Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Yadgir

Uttara Kannada and Kolar

Greenfield airport in Bagalkot, Koppal, Kodagu, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru

Food processing park in Bidar, Mysuru, Davanagere

Increase pension for widows from D800 to D2,000

Creches at industrial clusters and construction sites

