Home States Karnataka

Uniform Civil Code only to break country: Kharge

It is only for polarisation in favour of the saffron party,” alleged the AICC president.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “BJP’s objective is to divide society and country. It has never worked for the growth of society. The party’s manifesto promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aimed at breaking the country. It is only for polarisation in favour of the saffron party,” alleged AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Monday.

Addressing reporters, Kharge said the party will take up this matter in the Lok Sabha. He criticised the Modi government for modifying four labour laws. This is detrimental to labourers and the working class. The Union Government has ignored the concept of social security for them, he said.

Extension of working hours to 12 a day from 8 has been done to favor the capitalists and corporates. “Working hours have been increased. Women are allowed to work in night shifts. This was not allowed earlier considering women’s safety. The government is bringing such a law under compulsion,” Kharge alleged.

He pointed out that the rate of interest on PF money has been reduced to 8.75 per cent from 9. Besides, the hard earned money of workers has been invested in the stock market. “Why is their money being invested in the stock market? Who is responsible if the stock market crashes? Four laws passed by the Centre are against the workers. We fought against this in Parliament. But the government has not taken them back,” he said.

“The income of the rich increased by 70%, but wages of workers have increased by only 5%,” he said.
“The order of the Centre is being followed by the BJP government in the state. The Congress government 
in Rajasthan has neither accepted nor enforced the anti-labour law enforced by the Centre,” Kharge said.
He listed out the “pro-people” programmes, including ESI hospital facility for workers, social security and health insurance scheme, implemented when he was labour minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp