Uniform Civil Code only to break country: Kharge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “BJP’s objective is to divide society and country. It has never worked for the growth of society. The party’s manifesto promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aimed at breaking the country. It is only for polarisation in favour of the saffron party,” alleged AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Monday.

Addressing reporters, Kharge said the party will take up this matter in the Lok Sabha. He criticised the Modi government for modifying four labour laws. This is detrimental to labourers and the working class. The Union Government has ignored the concept of social security for them, he said.

Extension of working hours to 12 a day from 8 has been done to favor the capitalists and corporates. “Working hours have been increased. Women are allowed to work in night shifts. This was not allowed earlier considering women’s safety. The government is bringing such a law under compulsion,” Kharge alleged.

He pointed out that the rate of interest on PF money has been reduced to 8.75 per cent from 9. Besides, the hard earned money of workers has been invested in the stock market. “Why is their money being invested in the stock market? Who is responsible if the stock market crashes? Four laws passed by the Centre are against the workers. We fought against this in Parliament. But the government has not taken them back,” he said.

“The income of the rich increased by 70%, but wages of workers have increased by only 5%,” he said.

“The order of the Centre is being followed by the BJP government in the state. The Congress government

in Rajasthan has neither accepted nor enforced the anti-labour law enforced by the Centre,” Kharge said.

He listed out the “pro-people” programmes, including ESI hospital facility for workers, social security and health insurance scheme, implemented when he was labour minister.

BENGALURU: “BJP’s objective is to divide society and country. It has never worked for the growth of society. The party’s manifesto promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aimed at breaking the country. It is only for polarisation in favour of the saffron party,” alleged AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Monday. Addressing reporters, Kharge said the party will take up this matter in the Lok Sabha. He criticised the Modi government for modifying four labour laws. This is detrimental to labourers and the working class. The Union Government has ignored the concept of social security for them, he said. Extension of working hours to 12 a day from 8 has been done to favor the capitalists and corporates. “Working hours have been increased. Women are allowed to work in night shifts. This was not allowed earlier considering women’s safety. The government is bringing such a law under compulsion,” Kharge alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He pointed out that the rate of interest on PF money has been reduced to 8.75 per cent from 9. Besides, the hard earned money of workers has been invested in the stock market. “Why is their money being invested in the stock market? Who is responsible if the stock market crashes? Four laws passed by the Centre are against the workers. We fought against this in Parliament. But the government has not taken them back,” he said. “The income of the rich increased by 70%, but wages of workers have increased by only 5%,” he said. “The order of the Centre is being followed by the BJP government in the state. The Congress government in Rajasthan has neither accepted nor enforced the anti-labour law enforced by the Centre,” Kharge said. He listed out the “pro-people” programmes, including ESI hospital facility for workers, social security and health insurance scheme, implemented when he was labour minister.