Home States Karnataka

Water levels dropping fast in reservoirs across Karnataka

According to a report from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), as on April 29, the average water level in 13 reservoirs was 27%.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The water level in the reservoirs across the state is dipping fast because of poor pre-monsoon showers and scorching summer.

According to a report from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), as on April 29, the average water level in 13 reservoirs was 27%.

As against the normal pre-monsoon showers of 129 mm (from January 1 - May 31, 2023), the state received 39.7 mm. Also, the state received 40 mm rain as against the normal of 48 mm from January 1 - May 1, 2023.

The present storage at the Tungabhadra reservoir is 3%. The reservoir has 2.81 tmcft of water as against its gross storage capacity of 105.79 tmcft. The storage during the same period last year was 8.87 tmcft.

The present storage at Varahi is 13%. The reservoir has 4.08 tmcft as against its gross storage capacity of 31.10 tmcft. The storage at Supa is 21%, Harangi 32%, Almatti 22% and Ghataprabha 20%.

According to the report, hydropower generation capacity of the state’s reservoirs at the moment is 28%. 

‘State needs rain to avoid water scarcity’

Water stored in the reservoirs is 90.41 tmct as against last year’s 83.55 tmcft during the same period. 
Water stored in the Cauvery basin reservoirs is 36%, 40.74 tmcft. It was 57.32 tmcft during the same period last year. In the Krishna basin, it is 23%, 99.09 tmcft as against last year’s 132.98 tmcft.
Officials from the Disaster Management Cell and Minor Irrigation Department said the water level in the reservoirs is gradually dipping. 

The state may face water shortage in the coming days, if there is no proper rain. Water available in the reservoirs may last for a week, if it is utilised. The inflow into the eight reservoirs was zero cusecs on April 29.

An official from the Minor Irrigation Department said that discussions on the strategies to be adopted to boost the water level in the reservoirs are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp