Water levels dropping fast in reservoirs across Karnataka

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The water level in the reservoirs across the state is dipping fast because of poor pre-monsoon showers and scorching summer.

According to a report from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), as on April 29, the average water level in 13 reservoirs was 27%.

As against the normal pre-monsoon showers of 129 mm (from January 1 - May 31, 2023), the state received 39.7 mm. Also, the state received 40 mm rain as against the normal of 48 mm from January 1 - May 1, 2023.

The present storage at the Tungabhadra reservoir is 3%. The reservoir has 2.81 tmcft of water as against its gross storage capacity of 105.79 tmcft. The storage during the same period last year was 8.87 tmcft.

The present storage at Varahi is 13%. The reservoir has 4.08 tmcft as against its gross storage capacity of 31.10 tmcft. The storage at Supa is 21%, Harangi 32%, Almatti 22% and Ghataprabha 20%.

According to the report, hydropower generation capacity of the state’s reservoirs at the moment is 28%.

‘State needs rain to avoid water scarcity’



Water stored in the reservoirs is 90.41 tmct as against last year’s 83.55 tmcft during the same period.

Water stored in the Cauvery basin reservoirs is 36%, 40.74 tmcft. It was 57.32 tmcft during the same period last year. In the Krishna basin, it is 23%, 99.09 tmcft as against last year’s 132.98 tmcft.

Officials from the Disaster Management Cell and Minor Irrigation Department said the water level in the reservoirs is gradually dipping.

The state may face water shortage in the coming days, if there is no proper rain. Water available in the reservoirs may last for a week, if it is utilised. The inflow into the eight reservoirs was zero cusecs on April 29.

An official from the Minor Irrigation Department said that discussions on the strategies to be adopted to boost the water level in the reservoirs are on.

