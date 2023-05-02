We’ll lose: JDS Vijayapura city candidate to back Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: JDS Vijayapura city candidate Banadenawaz Mahabari on Monday announced that he would not be taking part in election campaigns, and would support the Congress candidate, Abdul Hamid Mushrif. The decision has come as a shot in the arm for the Grand Old Party. “After holding talks with the leaders of my community and since JDS is weak in the city, I have decided to support the Congress candidate.

There is no point contesting when the party is bound to lose miserably due to absence of cadres. Since Congress and JDS are secular parties, I have decided to support Congress,” he said, adding that he was ready to face any disciplinary action by JDS.

Asked if he did not realise these factors before filing his nomination papers, Mahabari said he was unaware of the pulse of the people. He explained that former CM HD Kumaraswamy had himself said JDS should support Congress candidates where the former is weak.

Mahabari had contested as a JDS candidate in the 2013 elections and lost. As a BSP candidate, he lost in another Assembly elections, and then stayed away from politics for sometime before joining Congress before the 2018 elections. Within a fortnight, he quit. For five years, he was inactive in politics, and then rejoined JDS.

