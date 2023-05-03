Karnataka Assembly elections: I am a Bajrangi, ban me too, BJP netas taunt Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cashing in on Congress’ promise to ban the Bajrang Dal ahead of the May 10 elections, BJP leaders expressed anguish over the Grand Old Party’s plans, and came in support of the pro-Hindu organisation. Many BJP leaders changed their profile picture to a poster, which had the message extending support to Bajrang Dal. On Twitter, they started a campaign, “I am Bajrangi! I am a Kannadiga and this is the land of Hanuman. I dare Congress to ban me!”

BJP election management committee convener and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said Bajarag Dal is part of RSS and does not involve itself in any anti-national activities. The Congress manifesto also says that it will ban PFI, but it has already been proscribed, she pointed out. “When Congress was in power, it had withdrawn cases against PFI, while Bajrang Dal was working for the nation. Let Congress try to ban Bajrang Dal, BJP will give them a fitting reply,” she said.

She said Congress indulges in appeasement politics as it earlier celebrated Tipu Jayanti, allocated funds for Tipu University, opposed the anti-cow slaughter law and anti-conversion law, which shows they are in favour of one community.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi tweeted, “The communal Congress has declared a war against Hindus.” BJP MP from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency, Tejasvi Surya tweeted, “By wanting to ban Bajrang Dal, Congress has proved yet again that it is anti-Hindu. By wanting to scrap the new NEP 2020 that introduced mother tongue education, they have proved yet again that they are anti-Kannada.” He further said, “Congress in Karnataka was always working at the behest of PFI and SDPI, even dropped cases against them. Now, with their manifesto announcement of banning the Bajrang Dal, they are openly siding with anti-India terrorist forces like PFI.” he said.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said Bajrang Dal is devoted to serving dharma with over 5 lakh active workers across India. “But Congress equates Bajrang Dal to banned terrorist outfit PFI. Karnataka will strongly retaliate to this provocation and ensure a crushing defeat for Congress in the upcoming elections” he stated.

In Delhi, organisation members protested against Congress. Menwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi slammed the Congress saying it was equating anti-national organisations like the PFI to Bajrang Dal to appease Muslims which shows its anti-Hindu stance. Asking if it was a manifesto of the Congress or the Muslim League, Joshi said the PFI was banned because of its anti-national activities. Calling the Congress manifesto a bundle of lies, Joshi said that the party whose top leaders are out on bail and has weakened the Lokayukta, was speaking about strengthening anti-graft law.

