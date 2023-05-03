Karnataka polls: Congress to ban Bajrang Dal, PFI if voted to power

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress party on Tuesday promised to ban the right-wing group, Bajrang Dal, if it is voted to power in Karnataka. The party released its manifesto here for the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The manifesto promises to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), which has already been banned by the ruling BJP government at the Centre, as well as other organisations that spread hatred.

The manifesto promises to hike reservation to 75% from 50%. “The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred. We will take decisive action as per law, including banning such organisations,” the manifesto titled, “Sarva janangada shantiya tota”, stated.

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara and DK Shivakumar release the manifesto in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Even as its promise to ban Bajrang Dal came under fire from top BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, the Congress leaders defended their manifesto. “Constitution and law are clear — any individual or organisation spreading hatred or enmity must be proceeded against in accordance with law,” said AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Referring to the PM’s reaction, the senior Congress leader said, “To compare Lord Hanuman as synonymous with any individual or organisation is an insult. The PM is hurting the feelings and sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Hanuman.”

Kharge: Cong will restore true values of Bharat

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who released the manifesto, said if Congress is voted to power, a decision would be taken at the first cabinet itself to implement the five guarantees announced — Rs 2,000 for housewives, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kg rice for BPL family members, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 for unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively, and free travel for women in government-run transport corporations. “The BJP government has distorted textbooks by insulting Basavanna and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu. The Congress will restore the true values of Bharath and scientific temper in textbooks to make students evolved and complete,” he said.

IT’S UNFORTUNATE, SAYS MODI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress party for promising to ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power in Karnataka Addressing a BJP rally at Hosapete, Modi said, “I am fortunate to be at the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. But at the same time, it is unfortunate to know that the Congress party has promised to ban Bajrang Dal (brigade of Bajrangbali Hanuman), if it comes to power in the state.” “The Congress party hates Lord Ram. Now, Lord Hanuman is its target. I am not able to understand why Congress hates our gods? Earlier, Congress and its leaders opposed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. People of Karnataka should think before voting. We will get a clear mandate in Karnataka this time,” he said.

BENGALURU: The Congress party on Tuesday promised to ban the right-wing group, Bajrang Dal, if it is voted to power in Karnataka. The party released its manifesto here for the Assembly elections in Karnataka. The manifesto promises to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), which has already been banned by the ruling BJP government at the Centre, as well as other organisations that spread hatred. The manifesto promises to hike reservation to 75% from 50%. “The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred. We will take decisive action as per law, including banning such organisations,” the manifesto titled, “Sarva janangada shantiya tota”, stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara and DK Shivakumar release the manifesto in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal Even as its promise to ban Bajrang Dal came under fire from top BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, the Congress leaders defended their manifesto. “Constitution and law are clear — any individual or organisation spreading hatred or enmity must be proceeded against in accordance with law,” said AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. Referring to the PM’s reaction, the senior Congress leader said, “To compare Lord Hanuman as synonymous with any individual or organisation is an insult. The PM is hurting the feelings and sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Hanuman.” Kharge: Cong will restore true values of Bharat AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who released the manifesto, said if Congress is voted to power, a decision would be taken at the first cabinet itself to implement the five guarantees announced — Rs 2,000 for housewives, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kg rice for BPL family members, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 for unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively, and free travel for women in government-run transport corporations. “The BJP government has distorted textbooks by insulting Basavanna and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu. The Congress will restore the true values of Bharath and scientific temper in textbooks to make students evolved and complete,” he said. IT’S UNFORTUNATE, SAYS MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress party for promising to ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power in Karnataka Addressing a BJP rally at Hosapete, Modi said, “I am fortunate to be at the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. But at the same time, it is unfortunate to know that the Congress party has promised to ban Bajrang Dal (brigade of Bajrangbali Hanuman), if it comes to power in the state.” “The Congress party hates Lord Ram. Now, Lord Hanuman is its target. I am not able to understand why Congress hates our gods? Earlier, Congress and its leaders opposed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. People of Karnataka should think before voting. We will get a clear mandate in Karnataka this time,” he said.