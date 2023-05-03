Home States Karnataka

Kharge, his son use ‘derogatory’ words to please one family, says PM  

In Raichur district, the PM said that work on construction of two railway lines is under way, and an 
airport has been sanctioned for which the foundation stone has been laid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during an election campaign roadshow in Kalaburgi.(Photo | PTI)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

SINDHANUR (RAICHUR DISTRICT): Launching a tirade against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge after his “poisonous snake” remark, and a day after his son threw the “nalayak” barb at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress is damaging the state’s reputation by using “derogatory words” against him ahead of the elections.  

Addressing an election rally at Sindhanur, Modi said, “Just to please a pariwad (family), the AICC president called me a ‘poisonous snake’ and his son has taken his father’s legacy forward.”

Priyank Kharge called the prime minister ‘nalayak’ for allegedly failing to protect the interest of the Banjara community, who hit the streets in protest demanding the state government withdraw internal reservation for the SCs. With Congress questioning the prime minister for remaining silent over the “40 per cent commission” allegations against the State Government, Modi referred to a statement of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that if the Union Government sanctions Re 1 only 15p reaches the masses, and the rest goes into the pockets of middlemen.

Speaking about the development work carried out by the central government, Modi pointed out that the central government has introduced Ayushman Bharat, under which the poor are being treated for free at designated hospitals while medicines are available at cheaper rates in Janoushadhi Kendras. Under PMKSY, farmers are getting Rs6,000 per year as subsidy, he said.

