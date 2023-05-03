Modi: BJP broke the backbone of terrorism in India

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA : Taking a dig at Congress for its appeasement politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that the opposition party supported terrorists and terrorism activities. At an election rally at Chitradurga, he said that along with Congress, JDS too supported terrorism and both parties don’t have any right to get votes. He said that Congress demanded proof from the armed forces on the surgical strike in 2019. Citing the example of Batla House encounter, he said Congress leaders shed tears after learning that terrorists were killed, and these same leaders question the capability of the forces, he said. “It is BJP which broke the back of terrorism and stopped the politics of appeasement. For Karnataka to be number one, it is important to be safe too. Congress-JDS, which promote terror, can never create new opportunities for the youth,” he said.

“Congress has lost its warranty and there is no need to give importance for their guarantee. Congress knows that it won’t come to power and that is why it is making false guarantees. If these guarantees are implemented, the entire exchequer will get empty and development works will come to a standstill, and our future generations will curse us.”

He said, “In the 2012 Gujarat polls, Congress came up with similar schemes, but the people of my state rejected them. Today, there is no one to even carry Congress flags and they have to bring people from other states.” Congress hurled abuses against him over 90 times. That party is known to insult various communities, like OBCs and Lingayats, and even a respected leader like S Nijalingappa, he added.

People have removed Congress from every corner of the country and it should not be in Karnataka too, he said. “Only BJP can take India on the fast road of development and when the country attains 100 years of Independence, we want to see a fully flourished India and it is possible if every individual comes out and votes for BJP on May 10 and ensures a majority government,” he said.

He cautioned people to be careful with Congress’ promises and schemes, as they want to keep 85 per cent commission.

A large number of medical colleges have come up across the country, including in Chitradurga. The numbers are much more than what they were before 2014. Also, 1,500 nursing colleges have been set up, indicating that there is no match between BJP and Congress on development, he added.

To empower rural youth, competitive examinations, including NEET and CET, are being held in various languages, including Kannada.

The BJP manifesto outlines the roadmap for a developed Karnataka and to make it the most developed state in the country, he said.

