BJP netas visit Karntaka only for polls and not calamities: HDK 

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central BJP leaders for visiting Karnataka only ahead of elections and not during floods, drought and other natural calamities.

“Since elections are approaching, BJP leaders from Delhi are visiting the state. They should have come when Karnataka was in distress. What is PM Modi’s contribution to the state?” he asked.

Questioning the BJP and Congress over their contribution to the irrigation sector, the former CM said, “It has been 10 years since the Krishna Tribunal verdict came out... what have the Congress and BJP done for irrigation? PM Modi claims JDS has done injustice to farmers. Shouldn’t he also say what he has done for farmers?”

On the controversy over the Congress manifesto saying it would ban PFI and Bajrang Dal if voted to power, the JDS leader said, “Will banning solve the problem? Both parties should think about it. Innocents are being used by Bajrang Dal.

Their minds are being corrupted and destroyed. Those who harm innocent people must be crushed first. Why didn’t the Congress ban them when they were in power for five years?” he asked.

“PM Modi ji is criticising us saying we don’t have an ideology. But if we ally with the BJP, will our ideology suddenly earn his approval?” he quipped.

