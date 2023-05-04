Home States Karnataka

Election Commission issues notice to Priyank on ‘nalayak beta’ jibe

Published: 04th May 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued show cause notice to Chittapur Congress MLA Priyank Kharge for his alleged ‘nalayak beta’ remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having found prima facie, that he had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). It called on him to show cause by 5pm Thursday, as to why appropriate action should not be taken against him for violation of MCC.

It follows a complaint lodged on Tuesday with the ECI by BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak, that Priyank had, at a public meeting in Kalaburagi on April 30, used abusive language against the Prime Minister.

“How would it have been if such a useless son had sat there, brother? How would the house be run?” was Priyank’s statement. “The video of the speech was examined in light of the provisions of MCC and the following part has been found to be violative of the MCC...” it said. “..In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter, and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision...” the EC warned.

“Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of leaders and workers of other parties... The Election Commission, while expressing deep anguish on the progressively plummeting levels of political discourse, put political parties on notice that repeated violation of Model Code may invite action against them.”

Comments

