HAL signs MoU with IICA to train officers

The two organisations will work together to design training programmes for officers of HAL as well as other organisations, and as a collaborative effort towards research and consultancy.

Published: 04th May 2023 10:50 AM

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to offer better training in leadership and governance to officers. The collaboration will be both academic and research oriented, specifically in curating training programmes for HAL officers in areas of governance, leadership, finance and strategy.

“IICA looks forward to collaborate with HAL as a step for officers to enhance their competitive edge while operating in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment,” said Praveen Kumar, IICA Director General and CEO.

The two organisations will work together to design training programmes for officers of HAL as well as other organisations, and as a collaborative effort towards research and consultancy. “The MoU will provide sustained collaboration between the two reputed institutions in the spirit of industry-academia interface,” said C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL.

