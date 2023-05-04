I too was abused, but I never cried: Kharge to Modi  

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took Prime Minister Narendra Modi to task for making abuses against him an election issue.

Kharge said he too has been verbally abused, but has not gone to the public like Modi has done. The Prime Minister and BJP senior leaders have hurled abuses at Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi calling her a widow and an Italian lady. “They have also called AICC president Rahul Gandhi names, but none of us have reacted the way Modi did,” he added.

“Modi is trying to gain sympathy by telling people that he is from a low caste. I have come from the lowest caste, but I never cried,” he said.

On the Congress manifesto that says the party would ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power, which seems to have triggered a controversy giving BJP a certain advantage in the polls, Kharge said senior Congress leaders have prepared the manifesto and BJP is turning it into a big issue just to get political mileage.

On BJP saying Congress guarantees are impossible to implement, he said once the party comes to power, they will definitely make them a reality. “In the last Assembly elections, we had given 165 assurances, and of them, 158 were implemented. Orders on the latest assurances will be issued at the first cabinet meeting if we come to power,” he said.

