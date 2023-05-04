Home States Karnataka

I too was abused, but I never cried: Kharge to Modi  

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took Prime Minister Narendra Modi to task for making abuses against him an election issue.

Published: 04th May 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the gathering during a public meeting for the Karnataka Assembly election.(Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took Prime Minister Narendra Modi to task for making abuses against him an election issue.

Kharge said he too has been verbally abused, but has not gone to the public like Modi has done. The Prime Minister and BJP senior leaders have hurled abuses at Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi calling her a widow and an Italian lady. “They have also called AICC president Rahul Gandhi names, but none of us have reacted the way Modi did,” he added.

“Modi is trying to gain sympathy by telling people that he is from a low caste. I have come from the lowest caste, but I never cried,” he said.

On the Congress manifesto that says the party would ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power, which seems to have triggered a controversy giving BJP a certain advantage in the polls, Kharge said senior Congress leaders have prepared the manifesto and BJP is turning it into a big issue just to get political mileage.

On BJP saying Congress guarantees are impossible to implement, he said once the party comes to power, they will definitely make them a reality. “In the last Assembly elections, we had given 165 assurances, and of them, 158 were implemented. Orders on the latest assurances will be issued at the first cabinet meeting if we come to power,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections Mallikarjun Kharge Narendra Modi
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp