IMD forecasts rain in parts of Karnataka for five days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain across most parts of Karnataka, especially South Interior Karnataka and Bengaluru, for the next five days. Bengaluru city will also receive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. It can be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of rallies in the city on Saturday.

According to IMD officials, there is wind discontinuity from South West Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka. There is also an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu. “Due to the formation of these systems, rain has been forecast.

While there will be light to moderate rainfall during the day, thunder showers are forecast during nights for most parts of interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru. Cumulonimbus clouds will also form in the coming days which could lead to heavy rainfall,” officials said.

However, IMD officials have not issued any alert or warning for Bengaluru. The rain has brought some respite from the summer heat. The city on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, while the international airport recorded 29.9 degrees Celsius and HAL airport 29.2 degrees Celsius.

The city had recorded 1 mm rainfall, international airport recorded 0.2 mm and HAL airport reported just a trace, till 5.30 pm.

