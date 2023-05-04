Vote for BJP and make India third biggest economy: PM 

Vincent D Souza and Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

MANGALURU, BAILHONGAL (BELAGAVI DISTRICT): Stating that it is his dream to make India the third biggest economy in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people of Karnataka to support BJP in the May 10 polls to fulfill this dream.

Addressing an election rally at Mulki near Mangaluru, he said the country is the fifth-biggest economy in the world today because of the robust road-map laid by him. While Bharatiya Janata Party has resolved to make Karnataka number one in industrial development, agriculture, fisheries, health, education and other spheres, Congress wants to turn it into an ATM for a family in Delhi, he added.

He appealed first-time voters to choose BJP if they care about their future and that of the state. “A dream career will not be possible if Congress is in power. There is a need for a stable government for that,” he said.

He alleged that Congress is the enemy of peace and development as it promotes terrorism. “The accused in serial bomb blasts in Rajasthan that killed over 50 people were acquitted when Congress was in power in that state,” the prime minister alleged.

At the campaign rally in Bailhongal taluk, Belagavi district, Modi said people should be careful of ‘shortcut governance’ by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). “Both the parties resort only to vote bank politics and aim to divide communities on the basis of caste, creed and religion. But the people of the 21st century will not give power to shortcut governments and instead back BJP,’’ he added.

This time, people of the state have decided to elect BJP with a full majority, as the party has won the trust of all classes and communities.

“We have launched the ‘Aspirational District Programme’ for the balanced development of the whole district. We are now working on an aspirational block development programme. Development of Karnataka is the sutra for the success of the double engine government,” he said.

“Congress and other parties are engaged in a conspiracy to change the image of the state. People should be cautious.

The BJP government and

Modi want to work as servants of the people, whereas Congress and JDS leaders are the servants of the royal family of Delhi,” he said and alleged that JDS is a private limited company of one family.

