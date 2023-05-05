Bajrang Dal row: K S Eshwarappa burns Congress manifesto

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : Protesting against the Congress’ proposal in its election manifesto, to ban the Bajrang Dal if it comes to power, senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa burnt a copy of the Grand Old Party’s manifesto at a press conference here on Thursday.

Eshwarappa, who distributed copies of the manifesto in the media, read out the point of banning the PFI and Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto and said it amounts to generating communal hatred among communities.

“As former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar are the main leaders of the state Congress, they are responsible for drafting the manifesto. The Election Commission of India should book a suo motu case against them and direct their arrest,” he said, adding that the PFI has already been banned by the Centre on request of the state government.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was in Kalaburagi district, said it is an insult to the people of Karnataka. “Anybody may like or dislike the contents of a manifesto, but burning it isn’t a good development,” he said.

