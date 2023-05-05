Home States Karnataka

Bajrang Dal row: K S Eshwarappa burns Congress manifesto

Reacting to the incident, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is an insult to the people of Karnataka.

Published: 05th May 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa burns a copy of the Congress manifesto in Kalaburagi  on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : Protesting against the Congress’ proposal in its election manifesto, to ban the Bajrang Dal if it comes to power, senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa burnt a copy of the Grand Old Party’s manifesto at a press conference here on Thursday.

Eshwarappa, who distributed copies of the manifesto in the media, read out the point of banning the PFI and Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto and said it amounts to generating communal hatred among communities.

“As former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar are the main leaders of the state Congress, they are responsible for drafting the manifesto. The Election Commission of India should book a suo motu case against them and direct their arrest,” he said, adding that the PFI has already been banned by the Centre on request of the state government. 

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was in Kalaburagi district, said it is an insult to the people of Karnataka. “Anybody may like or dislike the contents of a manifesto, but burning it isn’t a good development,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections K S Eshwarappa Congress Manifesto burning
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp