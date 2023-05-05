Home States Karnataka

Congress in PFI, SDPI clutches, says Bommai

Bommai said that the BJP is going into elections with its programme while the Congress is only making assurances.

Published: 05th May 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai .(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Congress is in the clutches of PFI and SDPI, and is finding it difficult to come out of it, alleged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. Bommai said that it shows that Congress still banks on appeasement politics.

The central government’s decision to ban PFI has made Congress unhappy as SDPI had gained strength during the Congress government. Replying to an allegation that the SDPI was BJP’s B-team, he said, “Then why did the central government ban it? Congress is trying to cover-up its mistakes by making such allegations.”

Responding to KPCC president DK Shivakumar questioning the relationship between Bajrang Dal and Lord Hanuman, he said, “Bajrang Dal has a relationship with Lord Anjaneya, and the Congress leaders must know that. It is not right on their part to hurt the sentiments of the people.”

Bommai said that the BJP is going into elections with its programme while the Congress is only making assurances. “Raking up issues to instigate the public on the lines of caste and religion is not correct. This shows the appeasement politics of Congress,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Assembly elections
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp