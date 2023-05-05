Congress in PFI, SDPI clutches, says Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Congress is in the clutches of PFI and SDPI, and is finding it difficult to come out of it, alleged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. Bommai said that it shows that Congress still banks on appeasement politics.

The central government’s decision to ban PFI has made Congress unhappy as SDPI had gained strength during the Congress government. Replying to an allegation that the SDPI was BJP’s B-team, he said, “Then why did the central government ban it? Congress is trying to cover-up its mistakes by making such allegations.”

Responding to KPCC president DK Shivakumar questioning the relationship between Bajrang Dal and Lord Hanuman, he said, “Bajrang Dal has a relationship with Lord Anjaneya, and the Congress leaders must know that. It is not right on their part to hurt the sentiments of the people.”

Bommai said that the BJP is going into elections with its programme while the Congress is only making assurances. “Raking up issues to instigate the public on the lines of caste and religion is not correct. This shows the appeasement politics of Congress,” he said.

