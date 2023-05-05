Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP eyes migrant voters, deploys Hindi speakers

They have also released their manifesto in multiple languages including in English, Hindi and Telugu.

Published: 05th May 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

For representation purpose.(Photo | PTI)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP has been trying to attract all sectors to bolster their vote banks, and among them, a sizable population is that of migrants, who do not speak Kannada. To connect with them, the saffron camp has deployed young MLAs and party workers.

BJP sources said that around 50 young leaders are working alongside party candidates in various constituencies. The leaders include Gujarat legislator Hardik Patel, who led the Patidar movement, VD Sharma, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief, Maharashtra legislator Vinod Tawde, Surat legislator Pravin Ghoghari, and Manish Jaiswal from Jharkhand.

They are in Bengaluru to improve the party’s performance in key constituencies like BTM Layout, Mahadevapura Zone, CV Raman Nagar, Byatarayanapura, and Bengaluru South, where a substantial number of Hindi-speakers reside.

Hardik Patel, who has been assigned the BTM constituency, told TNIE, “Hindi-speakers comprise more than 25 per cent of voters, who all want BJP to retain power. They want the development model of Gujarat to be replicated in the state.”

VD Sharma has been allotted Malleswaram constituency. During his two-day visit, he said, “We formed small groups and interacted with the voters, especially the first-timers.” He also said that he had spoken to many residents who are from North Indian and businessmen.

He claims that they have responded positively about voting for BJP. Manish Jaiswal, who is working in Yesvantpur constituency to take the migrant voters into confidence, has been interacting with grassroots workers and conducting door-to-door campaigns.

They have also released their manifesto in multiple languages including in English, Hindi and Telugu. Leaders from Tamil Nadu and Kerala have also been roped in to campaign. First-time voters will also receive a letter from BJP to vote for the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections Hardik Patel
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp