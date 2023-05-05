Home States Karnataka

One of BJP's engines will go to scrap after K'taka Assembly polls, says Moily

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the two were behaving like dictators.

Published: 05th May 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily said one of the BJP's 'double engine' will be sent to scrap after the Assembly elections in the state.

"One engine will be sent to scrap after the assembly elections, and the other one will follow suit in 2024," he said addressing reporters here on Thursday.

Ridiculing the BJP, he said the party installed a double engine here as the single engine did not work.

The roots of democracy have weakened under the BJP government which is controlling independent agencies including those dealing with security, he alleged.

Moily said the Prime Minister's repeated visits to the state have exposed the BJP's fear of certain defeat in the poll.

He said the Congress if voted to power, will implement all the six guarantees announced in its manifesto. The BJP has pushed the country and the state into a debt trap and is on a privatisation spree, he charged.

Comments

