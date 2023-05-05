PM’s roadshow in Bengaluru split over weekend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To avoid inconvenience to Bengalureans, BJP decided to split Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 36-km, 8-hour roadshow, planned for Saturday, over two days -- Saturday and Sunday.

Modi will take part in a roadshow in Bengaluru from 10am to 1.30pm on Saturday. It will start from Kempegowda statue in Thippasandra and end at War Memorial on Brigade Road. On Sunday (May 7), the PM's roadshow will start from Shri Someshwara Sabha Bhavana, RBI Layout at 10 am and end at Kaadu Malleshwara Temple, Sampige Road, Malleshwaram.

The roadshows will cover 19 of 28 assembly segments in the state capital. Monday (May 8) is the last day for campaigning for the May 10 polls.

Roadshow plan to ensure convenience of citizens, says BJP



BJP State Election Coordination Committee convener and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the party took note of concern expressed by people about problems they may have to face if the roadshow is held on the entire day on Saturday, and decided to spread it over two days.

Sources in the BJP said even the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had asked the state unit to rework the PM’s schedule to avoid any inconvenience to Bengalureans. The party is making all efforts to ensure that students appearing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) on Sunday do not face any difficulty in reaching examination centres. Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan is reviewing the measures being taken, said a party leader.

“It has been decided to divide the roadshow over two days, for the convenience of citizens. Many Bengalureans had taken to social media to express their problems. Many others told party workers campaigning on the ground about the issue. It is election time and we don’t want any problems,” said a party leader, and added that even the PM was of the opinion that no one in Karnataka should face any difficulties.

Citizens had expressed their worries as Saturday is a working day for many, and so had youngsters writing various competitive exams, and their parents. Many others had said it was affecting their wedding schedule, as the route listed ran along their marriage hall, and roads would be closed during the morning.

