Congress needs no lesson from Modi on fighting terrorism: Ramesh Chennithala

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations that Congress has “indulged in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations”, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told The New Indian Express that Modi should not teach Congress about fighting terrorism because Congress has lost two prime ministers – Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi – in their fight against terrorism.

‘The Kerala Story’ tarnishes Kerala’s image by claiming that 32,000 women have fallen prey to terror organisations, which is “absurd and incorrect”.

“Kerala is a peaceful state and all communities live together in harmony. Kerala is 100 per cent literate and has a high level of tolerance. My son, a central service officer, is married to a person of a different faith. I have accepted their marriage. All these things happen in a progressive state,” he said.

He said that in the last elections, UDF got 40 per cent vote share while BJP got a mere 10 per cent.

Former chief minister Veerappa Moily, who hails from Dakshina Kannada, said, “No prime minister should propagate factionalism. No one should create apprehensions to divide the society and people. Narendra Modi should remember that he is the PM of the nation and not BJP.’’

Author of many books, Moily said, “I am writing about world civilizations and this is what a Fascist government does, Mussolini did this.’’

