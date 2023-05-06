Home States Karnataka

Defence sector was ‘club’ for Congress to loot: Modi

Addressing a rally at the Government Junior College Grounds in Tumakuru, the PM said that during the Congress regime at the Centre, no defence deal happened without a commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd during a roadshow ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Tumakuru.(Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Continuing his attack on the Congress ahead of next week’s Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Grand Old Party depended on defence imports for 85% commission.

Taking a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of irregularities in the Rafale deal and the deal taking away jobs from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Modi asked why the former MP and other Congress leaders have stopped talking about the PSU now. “They spread lies about 4-5 years ago. They tried to mislead the HAL workers,” Modi said.

“For the Congress, the defence sector was a club where mamas (maternal uncles), chachas (paternal uncles) and relatives could loot the nation. This is Congress’ 85% commission. It has destroyed HAL,” he said. The PM said that in this election, the Congress leaders were not talking about HAL as the PSU was for the first time since its inception making record profit. “The BJP government has set up a modern factory to manufacture defense equipment as part of its ‘Make in India’ concept. We are strengthening the Armed forces,” he elaborated.

He pointed out that he laid the foundation stone for HAL’s new chopper unit  at Gubbi in Tumakuru district in 2014 and inaugurated it last year.

On Congress’ poll manifesto, the PM said that the party had become a slave of appeasement (of minorities) and vote bank politics. He also came down heavily on the Congress’ manifesto for mentioning banning the Bajrang Dal and rejecting the National Education Policy (NEP) if voted to power. “Such a party will never develop Karnataka. People of Karnataka are aware of the game plan of the JDS and Congress. A vote for JDS, is a vote for the Congress,” he added. 

He also said that the Congress was the enemy of rural students as it has proposed to reject the NEP 
if voted to power. 

