Karnataka polls: Congress opposes truth in any form, says Modi

Modi said Congress has a soft corner for terrorism. It is not worried about the development of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in Tumakuru on Friday | express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at Congress for its “vote bank” politics and said it is now opposing screening of “Kerala Story “, a film said to be based on real stories of how innocent non-Muslim girls are recruited for the Islamic State. It is unfortunate  that the Grand Old Party always opposes truth in any form.

At a rally in Ballari, Modi said Congress has a soft corner for terrorism. It is not worried about the development of the country. Terrorism is the biggest threat to development and humanity. It’s time for people to think about the Congress.

He said damage to the tradition of the country is the new way of terrorism. People of the country need not worry about terror if BJP is in power. “We are capable of stopping such activities. Balakot airstrike is one of the best examples. Earlier, there used to be no reaction to terror attacks.  After  BJP  came to power at the Centre, immediate actions such as surgical air strike, have been taken.

Stating that the BJP is always with the people of the country, he referred to ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate Indians, especially Hakki-Pikki tribals, from war-torn Sudan. “Our Air Force and Navy brought them home safely,” he said.

Modi appealed to the people to vote for BJP to make Karnataka No 1 state in the country. He said while Congress believes in corrupt politics, BJP believes in the country’s development. Through fake poll surveys, Congress leaders are claiming that their party will come to power in Karnataka. But the people of the state have decided to keep Congress away.

‘There will be adequate police force’  
The court noted that the authorities have informed it that all precautionary measures will be taken to ensure smooth movement of ambulances, school-college buses, students, general public, essential goods and to prevent possible damage to private and public property during the rally.

When the court referred to the conduct of NEET on Sunday, the city police commissioner submitted that there will be no law and order problem as adequate police force will be deployed.

 Screening of those attending the roadshows will be done and all such precautions will be taken. There will be traffic diversions in the city. People have been informed in advance through print, electronic and social media. 

Steps have been taken to ensure free movement of ambulances or movement of other vehicles, the 
commissioner said.

