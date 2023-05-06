Priyank says he highlighted PM’s rhetoric for Banjaras    

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chittapur Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Friday replied to the Election Commission’s notice over his alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

In his reply to the EC, the MLA has denied violating the MCC. The notice was issued following a complaint lodged earlier this week with the ECI by BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak, that Priyank had, at a press conference in Kalaburagi on April 30, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “nalayak beta.”

Priyank, in his reply, said the allegations are completely and wholly unfounded. The legislator said that he only referred to PM Modi’s “empty rhetoric” for the Banjara community at an election rally as “nalayak” (inept). The complainants stated that they find what Priyank said to be abusive and that he allegedly invoked caste, thus attempting to create disaffection between voters and citizens.

Priyank has said that he is ready to make any sacrifice and to accept any punishment for raising the voice of the under-privileged, the poor and his brothers and sisters of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka. Priyank said he respects the PM, but no one including the PM, has the authority to trample upon the rights of Karnataka’s SCs/STs and to mock or ridicule them.

Priyank said in his reply that he does not think that anyone, including the PM or the EC can understand the agony, anguish and the immeasurable pain suffered by himself and others belonging to the Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka.

