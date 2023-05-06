Home States Karnataka

Strong winds, rough currents hamper fishing

Small trawl fishing boats which are about 4,000 in the three coastal districts - Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada - are also facing the same condition

UDUPI : Fishermen who were expecting a good catch in April have been facing inclement weather conditions over the last five to six days. 

Fishermen who ventured into deep-sea fishing off Malpe, Gangolli, Mangaluru, Bhatkal, Honnavar and Karwar coast have faced strong wind rocking their boats. 

The situation for purse seine boats is the same as most of the boats are back on the shore and anchored in the harbour. Naveen Kotian, a purse seine boat fisherman in Malpe told TNIE that of the 100 purse seine boats in Malpe harbour, only 10 are engaged in fishing, while the remaining have returned to the shore. 
“The squally weather with wind speed reaching 28-30 kmph, increases in the evening,’’ he added.

Other fishermen who gathered near Malpe said that the rough currents caused by inclement weather resulted in higher fuel costs for the boat owners as they have to make way against strong winds. “We faced this similar situation in March this year. Fishing had to be put off for some days in March due to the same reason,’’ they added. 

