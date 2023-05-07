Home States Karnataka

Congress files complaint against Modi over terror remark

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress on Saturday filed a police complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to link Congress with terrorism. Congress working president Ramalinga Reddy and former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao along with other party leaders filed the complaint with the High Grounds police station.

“The following remarks of the Prime Minister made during the election rally are clearly in violation of various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Representation of People Act, 1951,” Congress said in its complaint.

The complaint also alleged that the PM and other people have clearly committed the above-mentioned offences in collusion with other unknown individuals, which is part of a criminal conspiracy.

Since the complaint mentions cognizable offences, investigation has to be carried out to unearth the involvement of all the other unknown persons.

“It is requested that an extensive investigation may be carried out and an FIR be registered against the aforementioned persons under relevant provisions of the IPC, 1860, Representation of People Act, 1951 and other relevant provisions of law,” they said, and alleged that this is an attempt to tarnish the image and sacrifices of the party which had led the Freedom struggle. They said, “PM Modi is aware of what he is trying to achieve, that is malign and defame Congress.”

