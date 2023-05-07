Congress insulted Bajrang Bali, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Launching a tirade on Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Grand Old Party has insulted Bajrang Bali.

Shah was referring to the Congress manifesto promise that, if voted to power, they will ban Bajrang Dal, which led to a huge uproar.

“Satish Jarkiholi has taken it to another level and has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus,” Shah said, addressing a campaign meeting in Yamakanmardi constituency in Belagavi district on Saturday.

Comparing the budgetary allocations of the UPA government and the present dispensation, Shah said the allocation for STs has increased to Rs 90,000 crore from just Rs 24,000 crore during the previous regime. The central government has also ensured drinking water facilities and permanent houses for Adivasis, he said, adding that the Congress which had given 4 per cent reservation to Muslims ignored the STs and Lingayats.

