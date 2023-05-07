Empowerment of poor better than entitlement: FM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that empowerment of the poor over the entitlement of the poor is a better way to ensure poverty alleviation in the country.

Responding to a question from a student of the Malleswaram Ladies’ Association First Grade College for Women, at an interactive session organised by the Thinkers Forum on Saturday, Nirmala said that rather than freebies, the government is currently working on providing housing, access to water and primary healthcare facilities, as well as skilling opportunities, to ensure that the poor are uplifted.

“Poverty alleviation can be achieved through various different measures. If you can recognise that the citizens will have to be accessing basic facilities, post which he and his family can decide on how to find their own path, it is one way. It is another way to say that the government has determined that you are below the poverty line, so allot some money and make that the end of the story,” she said.

She said that several efforts are being made to improve the standard of living of the poor. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt to provide housing, water access directly through the tap within the house, electricity, basic toilet facilities, access through the road, health services, primary health centres and, without having to pay or prove your identity, access to medical aid. This empowerment of the poor rather than entitlement of the poor is a better, dignified and self-respecting way for the poor to become better,” she said.

