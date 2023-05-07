INTERVIEW | Public mood is in favour of BJP: Karnataka CM

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai looks confident of the BJP winning the Assembly elections as much as retaining his own constituency, Shiggaon. The reason behind his confidence, he feels, is the performance of the BJP government in the state and how it brought about changes despite addressing emergencies caused by the pandemic and natural calamities. In an exclusive interview with The New Sunday Express, Bommai cites reasons why the BJP will retain power in Karnataka.

Excerpts:

What is the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of the state BJP government while seeking votes during this election?

On three main issues, our government stands out from other previous governments as the past four-five years were tumultuous for the state. First, handling of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Karnataka acted quite differently using technology to address the health emergency, whether it was tackling issues related to ICU beds, oxygen supply, and so on and so forth. Secondly, addressing the problem of floods. The flood during our tenure was quite peculiar because it was generated due to excess rainfall across the state.

But our government handled it more efficiently and also distributed compensation towards the loss of properties and crops, which was the highest ever in the history of the state. The third was the economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. Going by the unrest caused by Covid, it would have taken four to five years to bring the economy back on track, but our government did it within two years. As a result, Karnataka tops the nation in attracting FDI and also in other economic indicators. Also, unusual growth is seen in the building of economic and social infrastructure.

It is agreeable the state has seen developments infrastructure-wise. But, why are the major parts of North Karnataka still underdeveloped?

I can emphatically say it was due to the bad administration of previous governments. Efforts were made here and there but not comprehensive ones. Though important Congress leaders from the region were in power for decades, no concrete policies and programmes were framed to address the regional imbalance. But the BJP governments, in the past too, have done far more to address the issue. In the past three-four years, noticeable changes have been brought and the region is slowly catching up with other parts of the State.

The scene in your constituency looks in favour of you because of your connect with the people. But what is the real picture in the entire Karnataka?

The scene in my constituency is the same as across the state, and it is in favour of the BJP. Moreover, we don’t look at compartmentalising the constituency and the region. Efforts are being made to ensure victory of the party candidates everywhere. We have no doubts about retaining power with a sizable majority.

Congress is continuously targeting the BJP government on the corruption issue. How do you see the issue affecting the election prospects?

It is a sinister campaign launched by Congress. All the allegations — including the 40 per cent commission — that they are levelling at us are baseless. I myself asked the Contractors’ Association president to furnish documents on particular cases in which bribes were sought. But they have no proof to corroborate their allegations. For making false allegations, an arrest warrant was issued against the Contractors’ Association president.

Many pre-poll surveys have shown Congress to be ahead of the BJP. How do you see the outcome of these surveys?

With all due respect to the findings of these surveys, I say, nobody can find the real mood of the public, they just give an indication.

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai looks confident of the BJP winning the Assembly elections as much as retaining his own constituency, Shiggaon. The reason behind his confidence, he feels, is the performance of the BJP government in the state and how it brought about changes despite addressing emergencies caused by the pandemic and natural calamities. In an exclusive interview with The New Sunday Express, Bommai cites reasons why the BJP will retain power in Karnataka. Excerpts: What is the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of the state BJP government while seeking votes during this election? On three main issues, our government stands out from other previous governments as the past four-five years were tumultuous for the state. First, handling of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Karnataka acted quite differently using technology to address the health emergency, whether it was tackling issues related to ICU beds, oxygen supply, and so on and so forth. Secondly, addressing the problem of floods. The flood during our tenure was quite peculiar because it was generated due to excess rainfall across the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But our government handled it more efficiently and also distributed compensation towards the loss of properties and crops, which was the highest ever in the history of the state. The third was the economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. Going by the unrest caused by Covid, it would have taken four to five years to bring the economy back on track, but our government did it within two years. As a result, Karnataka tops the nation in attracting FDI and also in other economic indicators. Also, unusual growth is seen in the building of economic and social infrastructure. It is agreeable the state has seen developments infrastructure-wise. But, why are the major parts of North Karnataka still underdeveloped? I can emphatically say it was due to the bad administration of previous governments. Efforts were made here and there but not comprehensive ones. Though important Congress leaders from the region were in power for decades, no concrete policies and programmes were framed to address the regional imbalance. But the BJP governments, in the past too, have done far more to address the issue. In the past three-four years, noticeable changes have been brought and the region is slowly catching up with other parts of the State. The scene in your constituency looks in favour of you because of your connect with the people. But what is the real picture in the entire Karnataka? The scene in my constituency is the same as across the state, and it is in favour of the BJP. Moreover, we don’t look at compartmentalising the constituency and the region. Efforts are being made to ensure victory of the party candidates everywhere. We have no doubts about retaining power with a sizable majority. Congress is continuously targeting the BJP government on the corruption issue. How do you see the issue affecting the election prospects? It is a sinister campaign launched by Congress. All the allegations — including the 40 per cent commission — that they are levelling at us are baseless. I myself asked the Contractors’ Association president to furnish documents on particular cases in which bribes were sought. But they have no proof to corroborate their allegations. For making false allegations, an arrest warrant was issued against the Contractors’ Association president. Many pre-poll surveys have shown Congress to be ahead of the BJP. How do you see the outcome of these surveys? With all due respect to the findings of these surveys, I say, nobody can find the real mood of the public, they just give an indication.