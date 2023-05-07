Home States Karnataka

Not high and dry: Liquor prices peg up in Mysuru due to restrictions in poll-bound Karnataka

Local leaders are also putting pressure on shop owners for bulk supplies to quench the thirst of their cadres on dry days.

Published: 07th May 2023 03:54 AM

Liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With liquor stores under the scanner due to the Model Code of Conduct, tipplers have started stocking up to prevent a high and-dry situation during elections.

Since stores will have to down shutters 48 hours before polling day on May 10, for many it is time to shine in the black market where liquor is sold at three times the prevailing rates as regular stores are facing scarcity.

Sources said many in villages have stocked liquor illegally. They are waiting for the moment when demand is too high to match supply and sell it at exorbitant prices. In many villages, tetra packs of the local brand are being sold at Rs 150 instead of Rs 70.

Ashok, a liquor seller, said that their stocks are dwindling as it is regulated by the Election Commission, but they are getting supply from the factories which have kept them going. Local leaders are also putting pressure on shop owners for bulk supplies to quench the thirst of their cadres on dry days. “I could not refuse them as they had paid me in advance for the order. So, there is little left for customers,” said a wine shop owner.

A Ravishankar, Excise DC, Mysuru Rural, said patrolling staff have been deployed to prevent MCC violations. “Till now, liquor worth over Rs 3 crore have been seized and cases registered,” he said. Patrolling will be intensified from Monday to ensure zero violations and effective implementation of dry days.

Comments

