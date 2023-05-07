Parties want winning candidates, criminal background doesn’t matter: Santosh Hegde

Yacoob Mohammed By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When he was young, former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde recalled, his parents told him to become a doctor, engineer or an IAS officer, but now, everybody wants to be a politician. Reason? He thinks being a neta is more remunerative. Even rowdy sheeters are contesting elections, he said, and calls himself cynical as he has very little hope for the future if the current situation prevails

During campaigning, issues and topics affecting people are no longer discussed. Instead, there is mud slinging and finger-pointing at each other. The standard of campaigning has fallen. Young voters should vote for deserving candidates and if they are not happy with any of them, they should press NOTA (None Of The Above), said former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde in an exclusive interview with The New Sunday Express. He said he has become cynical now, looking at the whole situation.

With a few days left for polling, what are your expectations from candidates?

I have become cynical. Every party tries to beat the other in making promises without knowing how they can be implemented. The financial implication of fulfilling these promises is huge.

Today’s electioneering has no respect for truth. Parties just make statements thinking that voters are gullible enough to swallow falsehoods and vote.

In less than 20 days, we will have a new government, what do you expect from it?

I have seen the administration for the last five years and I think nothing can be expected. It will be another five-year term with promises. Beyond that, I don’t expect much.

What do you say of candidates contesting elections nowadays?

When I was young, my parents used to tell me to become a doctor, engineer or an IAS officer if possible. That was the aspiration of people and students at that time. Today, things have changed. Everybody wants to become a politician.

People who are engineers, doctors, IAS, IPS officers and those in service are resigning to contest elections. What is the reason behind this? I would say politics is more remunerative than other professions. Politics was a service once upon a time, but now it has become a profession. If you get elected, you get paid and you also enjoy the power. That is why there are aspirants from all over to become politicians.

Many candidates with criminal backgrounds are in fray. Should there be an amendment to make sure they do not contest?

Politics has changed. Nowadays, even those declared rowdy sheeters are contesting elections. They say they have changed and want to come into politics to help people. I have very little hope for the future of our democratic system.

In your own Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Chandra N, who is accused of allegedly attacking your former Lokayukta colleague and Lake Development Authority official UV Singh, is also contesting. What is your take?

That’s the attitude of political parties now. They want to see only winning capacity. The contestants could be convicted criminals or those not wanted by society. Parties want such people because they want to come to power. Why do they want to come to power? It is not to serve people, but for their own gain. That’s why I am cynical.

Congress calls BJP a 40 per cent commission party and BJP attacks Congress, quoting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s speech that if Rs 1 is given for development, only 15 paise reaches the people. I think both are correct. When Congress was in power, it was taking 85 per cent and today, BJP is taking 40 per cent. I wonder what will be the effect of this on the projects they undertake. One loses hope in this system of administration. Unless we change our social thinking, I think the future will be dicey. Everybody wants a percentage in government. What will happen to development and quality?

What is your take on the tone of parties during campaigning? No agendas are being discussed...

There is a fall in the standard of canvassing. Parties and candidates are indulging in personal attacks. There is no mutual respect and all sorts of words are used... words like poisonous snake and nalayak are spouted. These are political leaders, who are supposed to be followed by the people. During our childhood, we used to have photographs of national leaders at our homes, and our parents used to ask us to do namaskara to them. Today, tell me whose photo I should put and ask my son or daughter to offer respect? I don’t blame people, but the fault lies with society. When I was young, if someone went to jail, parents would say don’t go to that person’s house as it was a means of social boycott. Today, if people go to jail and come out on bail, thousands come to receive them at airports. If you ask them why you want to receive such a person, they say even Mahatma Gandhi went to jail. This is the social attitude. We have to do a lot to bring back the lost values and boycott such people. That will bring a lot of good to society. People unwanted by society and leaders who did not do anything during their terms should be rejected by society.

If people like Chandra or Tanveer Ahmed come to seek vote what will you tell them?

I will check at the booth and see who the candidates are. If anyone matches my standards, irrespective of the party, I will vote for that person and if I am not satisfied, I will opt for NOTA.

If NOTA gets more votes, should there be a re-election?

If ‘NOTA’ gets more votes, nobody should represent that Assembly constituency. That will send a message to parties that if they don’t give acceptable candidates, they will be rejected.

There are 8 lakh new voters in Bengaluru alone, what is your message to them?

Think of your country’s future. If you find somebody who will serve the constituency and its people, then vote. Don’t vote merely on the basis of caste, religion, language or other such factors. Vote only on the basis of merit. If not, press NOTA.

Every party tries to beat the other in making promises without knowing how they can be implemented. The financial implication of fulfilling these promises is huge. Today's electioneering has no respect for truth. Parties just make statements thinking that voters are gullible enough to swallow falsehoods and vote. In less than 20 days, we will have a new government, what do you expect from it? I have seen the administration for the last five years and I think nothing can be expected. It will be another five-year term with promises. Beyond that, I don't expect much. What do you say of candidates contesting elections nowadays? When I was young, my parents used to tell me to become a doctor, engineer or an IAS officer if possible. That was the aspiration of people and students at that time. Today, things have changed. Everybody wants to become a politician. 