PM Modi ends his last leg of campaigning in Bengaluru

Unlike the roadshow on Saturday where citizens were involved in verbal fights at many locations with cops for blocking the roads, there were hardly any such incidents on Sunday.

Published: 07th May 2023 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Chetan MG and Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his two-day roadshow in Bengaluru on his last leg of campaigning for the May 10 polls in Karnataka.

Modi, who held a massive roadshow stretching 26 kilometres covering 13 assembly constituencies on Saturday, held a 6.5 km roadshow for about 90 minutes on Sunday, covering KR Puram, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar and Shanthi Nagar assembly constituencies. While around 8 lakh people witnessed the roadshow on the first day, another few lakh people witnessed the second day’s roadshow. 

While it was raining in the morning, it subsided and later by the time the roadshow started at around 10.15 am, the rain stopped completely. 

Starting the roadshow by paying tribute to the statue of ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda at New Thippasandra Road in East Bengaluru, Modi dressed up in a white kurta went through the city streets waving at the people who had gathered to see him. Joining him on the open vehicle was Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and Rajyasabha MP and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar. The roadshow went through 80 feet road and 12th Main Road Junction at HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, CMH Road, Old Madras Road and Halasur before concluding at Trinity Circle amid much fanfare.

People welcomed Modi by raising slogans such as ‘Modi Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, 'Jai Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' etc and also showered him with flower petals. Modi took the petals that had fallen on his vehicle and showered them back on the people multiple times. There was a jubilant atmosphere all through the route with folk artists performing and people taking part with much enthusiasm. It was a common scene that people were clicking selfies before Modi arrived and captured his photos and videos as he reached. Unlike the roadshow on Saturday where citizens were involved in verbal fights at many locations with cops for blocking the roads, there were hardly any such incidents on Sunday.

There was a massive congregation at the ending point, Trinity Circle, where thousands of people thronged the junction. As it was a holiday, people came with their families taking the Metro train and got down at Trinity metro station and were seen running towards the junction so that they don’t miss the chance of seeing the prime minister. There was a heavy security deployment in and around the places where the roadshow passed. The roadshow which was supposed to end at 11.30 pm, exceeded by 10 mins. 
 

