PM Modi holds massive road show for 2nd day in Bengaluru amid fanfare

By PTI

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, a day before the final day of campaigning for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, held a massive road show in the city, waving at a large number of enthusiastic crowd lined up on both sides of the route, despite overcast sky.

The 8-km roadshow from Kempegowda statue at New Thippasandra Road to Trinity circle was covered in about one-and-half hours.

The roadshow that began with Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru) passed through parts of east and central Bengaluru, touching about half-a-dozen Assembly segments, they said.

The PM was accompanied in the specially-designed vehicle by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans and shouting loud cheers, amid sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a "festive atmosphere" in several places.

PM Narendra Modi waves at supporters during the roadshow (Photo | PTI)

People showered flower petals, as his cavalcade traversed through the stretch slowly. The Prime Minister too responded by hurling back at the crowd, flower petals accumulated on the bonnet of the vehicle.

At the Trinity circle, where the roadshow culminated, Modi repeatedly bowed with folded hands, to the large crowd gathered there, amid loud cheers.

Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow went on smoothly. Tight security was put in place.

According to state BJP sources, tens of thousands of people had gathered along the roadside. The entire distance was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps.

Artists perform in preparation for PM Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru (Photo | PTI)

Cultural teams were also stationed at different places along the stretch to welcome Modi. A group of ex-service men were seen gathered at a spot to greet Modi.

Keeping in view the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being held this afternoon, the BJP on Friday modified Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling a shorter one for today and the extensive event on Saturday.

IN PICS | Bengaluru turns saffron as PM Modi kicks off roadshow in mela-like atmosphere

On Saturday, Modi held a 26 km roadshow in the state capital, passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments.

The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts to avoid inconvenience to the public.

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, a day before the final day of campaigning for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, held a massive road show in the city, waving at a large number of enthusiastic crowd lined up on both sides of the route, despite overcast sky. The 8-km roadshow from Kempegowda statue at New Thippasandra Road to Trinity circle was covered in about one-and-half hours. The roadshow that began with Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru) passed through parts of east and central Bengaluru, touching about half-a-dozen Assembly segments, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PM was accompanied in the specially-designed vehicle by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan. Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans and shouting loud cheers, amid sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a "festive atmosphere" in several places. PM Narendra Modi waves at supporters during the roadshow (Photo | PTI)People showered flower petals, as his cavalcade traversed through the stretch slowly. The Prime Minister too responded by hurling back at the crowd, flower petals accumulated on the bonnet of the vehicle. At the Trinity circle, where the roadshow culminated, Modi repeatedly bowed with folded hands, to the large crowd gathered there, amid loud cheers. Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow went on smoothly. Tight security was put in place. According to state BJP sources, tens of thousands of people had gathered along the roadside. The entire distance was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps. Artists perform in preparation for PM Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru (Photo | PTI)Cultural teams were also stationed at different places along the stretch to welcome Modi. A group of ex-service men were seen gathered at a spot to greet Modi. Keeping in view the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being held this afternoon, the BJP on Friday modified Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling a shorter one for today and the extensive event on Saturday. IN PICS | Bengaluru turns saffron as PM Modi kicks off roadshow in mela-like atmosphere On Saturday, Modi held a 26 km roadshow in the state capital, passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments. The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts to avoid inconvenience to the public.