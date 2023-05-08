Home States Karnataka

Anyone promoting enmity, hatred will face action: Congress chief Kharge

My attack and fight are never personal. I was referring to the polarising and divisive ideology BJP and RSS and clarified it in the next rally.

Published: 08th May 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Referring to the proposed ban on Bajrang Dal if Congress comes to power, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress is clear in its manifesto that decisive action as per law will be taken against anyone promoting enmity or hatred.

He said, “We are against all kinds of fundamentalism. Visit my earlier constituency, Gurmi­tkal from where I was elected eight times consecutively. I had ensured that we build a Hanuman temple in every village.”
Asked if his venomous snake comment against PM Narendra Modi will affect Congress’ prospects adversely in the Assembly polls, he said, “I have been in public life for almost 60 years and have consistently fought against the divisive ideology of BJP and RSS. My attack and fight are never personal. I was referring to the polarising and divisive ideology BJP and RSS and clarified it in the next rally. People of Karnataka and elsewhere understood it. But the PM chose to cry about it instead of talking about issues Kannadigas are battling with. Modi’s attempt to use it for political mileage didn’t work.’’ 

Asked if the party is scared about Operation Lotus poach ing Congress MLAs after the poll and whether that was the reason party senior leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a large majority instead of a simple majority, he said, “No Congressman or woman is scared. The word fear doesn’t exist in our party workers’ dictionary – and certainly not in Rahulji’s. We are asking for a comfortable majority so that the government remains stable and we can roll out all our poll promises.’’

DKS: I’m a Vokkaliga, blood thicker than water
Predicting that Congress will win 141 seats, KPCC president DK Shivakumar in an interv­iew with TNIE said the party has to abide by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s decision on CM’s post. Asked about Old Mysuru, he said, “I am a Vokk­a­l­iga, and blood is thic­k­er than water.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Congress Bajrang Dal
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp