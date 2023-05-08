Congress workers rally behind Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the public campaigning for Assembly polls ending 48 hours prior to polling, on Sunday night, former BBMP corporator M Chandrappa, youth leaders and grassroot workers of Koramangala village gathered in large numbers and vouched for their support for KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday.

The agenda of the meeting was to ensure that Reddy not just wins but does so with over 30,000 margins from the BTM Layout Assembly constituency. About 3,000 workers who had gathered were told to reach out to women from both BTM and Jayanagar Assembly constituencies, where Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy is contesting from, and inform every household about the Congress guarantees.

“We have told our workers, especially women, to reach out to every family that they should check gas cylinder rates, petrol prices, and prices of cooking oil, before heading to the polling booths,” said Chandrappa.

