Had no intention to contest against Siddaramaiah: Karnataka minister Somanna

By Express News Service

MYSURU: “I wanted to retire from electoral politics by vacating the Govindarajanagar constituency (Bengaluru) for my son Dr Arun Somanna, but the party high command directed me to contest from Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies. I did not have any intention of contesting against Siddaramaiah,” said Housing Minister V Somanna here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, he said he is 72 years old and has contested 11 elections and lost three. “I wanted to retire from electoral politics with grace and had requested the party high command to field my son from Govindarajanagar. But destiny had other plans. The party instructed me to contest from Varuna and Chamarajanagar,” he said.

I TOURED ALL VILLAGES IN VARUNA IN 20 DAYS: SOMANNA

Somanna said three months ago, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh visited his house and spoke to him. Later, he was invited to Adichunchanagiri Mutt to meet party central leaders where he was questioned on the development of Govindarajanagar. Later, he was asked to visit Delhi to meet the party's high command.

“The party high command said they are giving a task for me to contest from Varuna and Chamarajanagar. I told them I am 72 years old and wanted to retire from politics with respect and dignity and asked for a ticket for my son. I did not know anything about Varuna, but within 20 days I toured all the villages in the constituency,” he said.

Asked whether refusing a ticket from Govindarajanagar and directing him to contest from Varuna and Chamarajanagar is punishment by the party high command for his poor performance in the constituency, Somanna said he did not know why central leaders made him contest from two seats.

Asserting that both Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra have represented the constituency for 15 years, but have not developed it, Somanna said he will develop the constituency on the lines of Govindarajanagar.

On actor Shivarajkumar campaigning for Siddaramaiah, the Lingayat leader said he is disappointed with the superstar’s decision. “Dr Rajkumar is god for us. I have a good relationship with the family for 45 years. I am disappointed by Shivarajkumar’s decision.

Other actors, Loose Mada, Duniya Viji, Ramya are also campaigning for Siddaramaiah who had claimed that he will visit the constituency only to file nomination papers. Siddaramaiah is fearing defeat,” he said. Somanna said he requested Siddaramaiah to give him an opportunity to work for Varuna. “I assure Siddaramaiah that his name will also be mentioned in the projects initiated by me in the constituency. Even if Congress wins a majority, I am confident that the party will not make him chief minister,” he said.

MYSURU: “I wanted to retire from electoral politics by vacating the Govindarajanagar constituency (Bengaluru) for my son Dr Arun Somanna, but the party high command directed me to contest from Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies. I did not have any intention of contesting against Siddaramaiah,” said Housing Minister V Somanna here on Sunday. Speaking to the media, he said he is 72 years old and has contested 11 elections and lost three. “I wanted to retire from electoral politics with grace and had requested the party high command to field my son from Govindarajanagar. But destiny had other plans. The party instructed me to contest from Varuna and Chamarajanagar,” he said. I TOURED ALL VILLAGES IN VARUNA IN 20 DAYS: SOMANNAgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Somanna said three months ago, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh visited his house and spoke to him. Later, he was invited to Adichunchanagiri Mutt to meet party central leaders where he was questioned on the development of Govindarajanagar. Later, he was asked to visit Delhi to meet the party's high command. “The party high command said they are giving a task for me to contest from Varuna and Chamarajanagar. I told them I am 72 years old and wanted to retire from politics with respect and dignity and asked for a ticket for my son. I did not know anything about Varuna, but within 20 days I toured all the villages in the constituency,” he said. Asked whether refusing a ticket from Govindarajanagar and directing him to contest from Varuna and Chamarajanagar is punishment by the party high command for his poor performance in the constituency, Somanna said he did not know why central leaders made him contest from two seats. Asserting that both Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra have represented the constituency for 15 years, but have not developed it, Somanna said he will develop the constituency on the lines of Govindarajanagar. On actor Shivarajkumar campaigning for Siddaramaiah, the Lingayat leader said he is disappointed with the superstar’s decision. “Dr Rajkumar is god for us. I have a good relationship with the family for 45 years. I am disappointed by Shivarajkumar’s decision. Other actors, Loose Mada, Duniya Viji, Ramya are also campaigning for Siddaramaiah who had claimed that he will visit the constituency only to file nomination papers. Siddaramaiah is fearing defeat,” he said. Somanna said he requested Siddaramaiah to give him an opportunity to work for Varuna. “I assure Siddaramaiah that his name will also be mentioned in the projects initiated by me in the constituency. Even if Congress wins a majority, I am confident that the party will not make him chief minister,” he said.