INTERVIEW | Congress wants to create peaceful environment for the young: Kharge

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

Decisive action will be taken against whosoever promotes enmity or hatred, as per law. We are against all kinds of fundamentalism, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge tells Bansy Kalappa, speaking on the ban on the Bajrang Dal, mentioned in the Congress manifesto, and a host of other issues.

With the Bajrang Dal ban, did the Congress concede full toss to the BJP in the slog overs?

Firstly, we have mentioned in our manifesto that whoever promotes enmity or hatred, decisive action will be taken against them, as per law. Secondly, antisocial elements have been accused of violence, including the death of one of BJP’s own workers in Karnataka. Even when their own workers are affected, the BJP refused to take action. Recently, they ransacked a hotel in Shivamogga, former CM Yediyurappa’s home district. Police was forced to mediate, rather than act against moral policing. We are a progressive state and believe in the principles of Basavanna. In my earlier constituency, Gurmitkal, I had ensured we build a Hanuman temple in every village. Common people know the special place a Hanuman temple occupies. Congress is focused on creating a peaceful environment for our youth. Do we expect foreign investment to come to Tier 2 cities where rule of law doesn’t apply?

Is the poisonous snake comment going to recoil on Congress?

I have been in public life for almost 60 years, and consistently fought the divisive ideology of the BJP and RSS. My fight is never personal. I was referring to the polarising and divisive ideology of the BJP and RSS, and clarified it at the next rally. People of Karnataka and elsewhere understood it, but the Prime Minister chose to cry about it instead of talking about real issues. But his attempt to gain political mileage didn’t work.

PM Modi said Congress is opposing The Kerala Story...

The PM is making irrelevant and baseless comments. He has all the time to watch a movie and take up election campaigns, despite many issues of national security that need urgent attention. Also, women wrestlers who won Olympic medals have been sitting on protest for months, but he has no time. The NCRB has said 40,000 women have gone missing from Gujarat in the past five years.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said he would like to work under you as chief minister. Does it mean you plan to return to the state?

The party has entrusted me with a bigger responsibility and that’s my focus. We have to win this election. There is no tug of war for the CM’s position, as imagined or desired by the BJP and media. On the contrary, I would like to commend the state leadership for taking on the election campaign in a unified manner.

There have been complaints about the misuse of ED, IT and other Central agencies in this election. Does it bother you?

India has seen the most blatant misuse of institutions and agencies over the past nine years. There are clearly two sets of rules -- one for those in power and another for opposition leaders. The moment a person defects to the BJP, all cases against that person are put on hold. Even the media is silent about the abuse of officers and institutions for political vendetta. One day, this government will go but the institutions and officers will still be around. Our challenge will be to make them objective and apolitical again.

Congress candidates are complaining about rebels...

Your question is surprising, because the situation on the ground is very different. It’s the BJP which is facing a huge rebel problem. Even the PM was making calls to people to prevent rebellion.

How will these polls impact elections due later this year in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh?

Any win is a great boost for not just our people, but also our fight against fascists. It motivates the leaders and cadre, and boosts our morale in other states. Karnataka will also give us a great chance to showcase our governance model.

How will the polls impact your tenure as AICC president?

Every president who occupied this prestigious office before me or those after me, will want as many victories as possible. During Soniaji’s tenure, Congress numbers rose from just 3 states to 18 states.

Rahul Gandhi said a large majority is necessary. Is Congress scared about Operation Kamala?

No Congressman or woman is scared of anything. The word fear doesn’t exist in our dictionary, and certainly not in Rahulji’s. We are asking for a comfortable majority so the government remains stable and we can comfortably roll out all our poll promises.

Are you working on taking advantage of Lingayats’ disaffection for BJP?

Congress doesn’t address or engage with people on the basis of their community or religion.

