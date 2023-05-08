Home States Karnataka

Is Centre taking a cut from 40 per cent commission earned from Karnataka?: Rahul Gandhi

At Anekal, he said, “Manipur violence is the result of hate politics. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was undertaken against this very concept of hate politics.’’

Published: 08th May 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul-karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a Tumakuru rally ahead of Karnataka elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been taking cuts from the 40 per cent corruption earnings in the Karnataka government led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Even a six-year-old knows about 40 per cent commission. But Modi has not taken any action nor sent anybody to jail as his government might also be taking a cut from the commission to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. The PM, otherwise, would have done something,” he said, addressing a public rally at Shivajinagar. He mocked Modi’s Mann ki Baat, saying it is one-sided and the PM never lends his ears to people’s problems. “But during my Bharat Jodo Yatra, I listened to a cross-section of people and the outcome is the guarantees, including Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and free travel in buses for women,” he said.

At Anekal, he said, “Manipur violence is the result of hate politics. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was undertaken against this very concept of hate politics.’’

He said he wished to hold at least one rally along with his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka, but missed it due to rain. She was campaigning at Mahadevapura and could not join her brother.

On the last day of public campaigning, thousands of Congress supporters attended the public meeting at Chandni Chowk in the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency. Shalini P, a 2nd PUC student who had come from Ulsoor, said, “I am poor and travelling by bus to college and work will not cost money if guarantees are implemented. Plus my mother will get financial assistance of Rs 2,000.”

Tanu P from MV Garden in Ulsoor ward said her family voted for BJP in the past. “Our family was impressed by protests against gas and petrol price hikes,” she added. Uday Kumar, manager at St Mary’s Basilica Church, said the speeches were interesting.

“Rahul speaks sense. In case they form the government and they don’t implement the guarantees within 3 years, people will stop believing Rahul,” he added. Party candidate Rizwan Arshad said he has transformed Shivajinagar, contained goondaism, and made the dirty area clean and he will do more if elected again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Narendra Modi Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp