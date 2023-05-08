Is Centre taking a cut from 40 per cent commission earned from Karnataka?: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been taking cuts from the 40 per cent corruption earnings in the Karnataka government led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Even a six-year-old knows about 40 per cent commission. But Modi has not taken any action nor sent anybody to jail as his government might also be taking a cut from the commission to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. The PM, otherwise, would have done something,” he said, addressing a public rally at Shivajinagar. He mocked Modi’s Mann ki Baat, saying it is one-sided and the PM never lends his ears to people’s problems. “But during my Bharat Jodo Yatra, I listened to a cross-section of people and the outcome is the guarantees, including Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and free travel in buses for women,” he said.

At Anekal, he said, “Manipur violence is the result of hate politics. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was undertaken against this very concept of hate politics.’’

He said he wished to hold at least one rally along with his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka, but missed it due to rain. She was campaigning at Mahadevapura and could not join her brother.

On the last day of public campaigning, thousands of Congress supporters attended the public meeting at Chandni Chowk in the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency. Shalini P, a 2nd PUC student who had come from Ulsoor, said, “I am poor and travelling by bus to college and work will not cost money if guarantees are implemented. Plus my mother will get financial assistance of Rs 2,000.”

Tanu P from MV Garden in Ulsoor ward said her family voted for BJP in the past. “Our family was impressed by protests against gas and petrol price hikes,” she added. Uday Kumar, manager at St Mary’s Basilica Church, said the speeches were interesting.

“Rahul speaks sense. In case they form the government and they don’t implement the guarantees within 3 years, people will stop believing Rahul,” he added. Party candidate Rizwan Arshad said he has transformed Shivajinagar, contained goondaism, and made the dirty area clean and he will do more if elected again.

