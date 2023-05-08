Not weakening India’s position is a collective responsibility: EAM Jaishankar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It was everyone’s collective responsibility to ensure that India’s collective position is not weakened abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said. While inaugurating an interactive session on ‘Foreign Policies of Modi Government’ organised by the Thinkers Forum at KSOU Convocation Hall here on Sunday, Jaishankar was asked about Rahul Gandhi’s statement that India did not understand the threat from China. He was also asked whether such domestic criticism affected India’s ability to negotiate in international fora.

“I would have offered to take classes on China from Rahul Gandhi but I discovered that he was taking the same from the Chinese ambassador,” Jaishankar claimed. “On certain issues, we have a collective responsibility to at least behave in a way in which we do not weaken our collective position abroad. What we have seen in the past three years on China is that there are often very misleading narratives,” he said.

The foreign minister said he was prepared to accept that there were differences of view points which should not be reduced to a “slanging match”. To a question on his strong comments against Pakistan during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, he attributed his outburst to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari having spoken about “everything else other than the SCO”.

“If you look at what his public utterances were outside in the press conference and other interviews, he hasn’t spoken about the SCO at all. He has spoken about everything else pertaining to India,” the diplomat-turned-politician said. Zardari spoke about politics, passed value judgements on Kashmir, the G20 and the BBC documentary, he added.

“As I said, other than the SCO he has spoken about everything else. So, what do I do as a host? If I have a guest who is a good guest, I am a good host,” Jaishankar said. The EAM had said in Goa during the SCO meeting that “victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terror” in a rebuttal to Zardari’s remarks.

