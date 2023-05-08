Home States Karnataka

Tribal members of Hakki Pikkis share their Sudan tales with PM Modi 

They expressed their gratitude to the PM and also shared the challenges they faced in Sudan and how the government and Indian Embassy helped them.

Published: 08th May 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi interacting with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe evacuated from strife-torn Sudan, in Shivamogga, Karnataka. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Modi interacting with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe evacuated from strife-torn Sudan, in Shivamogga, Karnataka. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with the members of the tribal Hakki Pikki community who were evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’. Among the Indian evacuees were at least 31 members of the community from Karnataka.

They expressed their gratitude to the PM and also shared the challenges they faced in Sudan and how the government and Indian Embassy helped them. The Hakki Pikki community members felicitated Modi with a traditional garland and also sang their songs.

Interacting with them, the Prime Minister asked, “Where were you at the time? Were you all together or separated?” The community members said that they were staying in different hotels and could hear bombs exploding nearby.  

Modi said that the government does not have peaceful sleep if any Indian is stuck abroad. “Some politicians were politicising the issue. We wanted to ensure that no Indian is harmed in Sudan. I’m happy that you have come out. This is the strength of the country and do not forget it,” he said. The Hakki Pikkis are a semi-nomadic community in Karnataka known for their traditional plant- and herb-based medicines and are also traditional bird-catchers.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Kaveri Sudan Hakki Pikki community
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp