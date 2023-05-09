Home States Karnataka

Fight is between BJP’s development agenda & Congress’s divide-and-rule: Karnataka CM

The Veerashaiva is a very big community and it is not under any organisation, he said.

Published: 09th May 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections is a fight between the development agenda of the BJP and the divide-and-rule policy of the Congress.

Addressing a public rally at Shiggaon, from where he will contest the polls, Bommai said, “We effectively handled the Covid-19 situation, distributed a relief of Rs 5 lakh per family that lost houses and Rs 5 lakh grant for the construction of a variety of houses. Construction of 300 new classrooms is in progress in Shiggaon.”

‘Lingayat Forum a fictional organisation’

Earlier, speaking in Hubballi, Bommai said that the Lingayat Forum is a fictional organisation as it does not exist at all. The Veerashaiva is a very big community and it is not under any organisation, he said. A lot of respect is given to the Veerashaiva Mahasabha, but it is not correct to use any organisation for the election purpose, he added.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde campaigns for BJP in Udupi on Monday | PTI

“If four or five persons say something does it become the voice of the Lingayats? The Lingayat community is like an ocean. The Lingayat Forum is an organisation that emerged during the election,” he said.

On the Congress’ advertisement campaign against the BJP on corruption, Bommai said that the Grand Old Party didn’t have any document when the Election Commission asked for it. The Congress leaders, who talk of corruption, are facing corruption charges, he said. 

