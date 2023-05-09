Four score 625/625 in SSLC exam in Karnataka

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four students from Bengaluru, Belagavi and Vijayapura districts secured 625/625 marks in the SSLC exam. KSEAB director HN Gopalakrishna said that the overall pass percentage for the academic year 2022- 23 is 83.89. It was 85.13 last year. In all, 145 students scored full marks last academic year.

Gopalakrishna said the difficulty level of exams was reduced to 10% in 2021-22 on account of the pandemic. It was because of this, the pass percentage was high last year.

Chitradurga top performer with 96.8%

The toppers are Bhoomika Pai, New Macaulay English High School, Bengaluru; Anupama Shrishail Hireholi, Sri Kumareshwar English Medium High School at Saundatti, Belagavi; Yashas Gowda, Shree BGS School, Belagavi; and Bhimangowda Patil, Oxford English Medium High School, Vijayapura.

“This year, the difficulty level was increased to the original level of 20 per cent (2019-2020). Due to this, the pass percentage increased by 12.09,” he said.

In all, 8.35 lakh students appeared for the examination from March 31 to April 15. Of them, seven lahks passed.

Chitradurga tops the list of highest-performing districts with a pass percentage of 96.8. Bengaluru north and south are at the bottom of the list of districts with 80.93 per cent and 78.95 per cent (32nd and 33rd), respectively. Kalaburagi ranks 28th with 84.59 per cent. Ballari, Raichur and Shivamogga rank 31st, 30th and 29th, respectively, according to a report from KSEAB.

Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools recorded a pass percentage of 67.53. There are 33 high schools under BBMP, with 2,270 students appearing for the examination. Of them, 1,533 passed.

Girls outperform boys

Yet again, girls outperformed boys in the examination. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 80.08, while girls registered 87.87. Students from rural areas recorded a total pass percentage of 87, while those from urban areas registered 79.62.

Belagavi student beats all odds

BELAGAVI: Anupama Shrishail Hireholi, a student of Kumareshwar English Medium School at Saundatti in Belagavi district, shared the first rank with three others in the SSLC examination.

She scored 625/ 625. The results were declared on Monday. Anupama’s father Shrishail Hireholi passed away a year ago. He was working at Shri Renuka Temple at Yallamana Gudda.

Her mother Rajashri, who works at MM Joshi Eye Hospital at Saundatti, is the sole breadwinner of the family. Anupama’s brother is a Class 9 student.

“I used to study for two hours in the morning before going to school and till midnight after coming home. I am happy that my hard work paid off. I am planning to take up science at PU and prepare for the UPSC exam simultaneously. I want to serve my country as an IAS officer,” she told The New Indian Express.

BENGALURU: Four students from Bengaluru, Belagavi and Vijayapura districts secured 625/625 marks in the SSLC exam. KSEAB director HN Gopalakrishna said that the overall pass percentage for the academic year 2022- 23 is 83.89. It was 85.13 last year. In all, 145 students scored full marks last academic year. Gopalakrishna said the difficulty level of exams was reduced to 10% in 2021-22 on account of the pandemic. It was because of this, the pass percentage was high last year. Chitradurga top performer with 96.8%googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The toppers are Bhoomika Pai, New Macaulay English High School, Bengaluru; Anupama Shrishail Hireholi, Sri Kumareshwar English Medium High School at Saundatti, Belagavi; Yashas Gowda, Shree BGS School, Belagavi; and Bhimangowda Patil, Oxford English Medium High School, Vijayapura. “This year, the difficulty level was increased to the original level of 20 per cent (2019-2020). Due to this, the pass percentage increased by 12.09,” he said. In all, 8.35 lakh students appeared for the examination from March 31 to April 15. Of them, seven lahks passed. Chitradurga tops the list of highest-performing districts with a pass percentage of 96.8. Bengaluru north and south are at the bottom of the list of districts with 80.93 per cent and 78.95 per cent (32nd and 33rd), respectively. Kalaburagi ranks 28th with 84.59 per cent. Ballari, Raichur and Shivamogga rank 31st, 30th and 29th, respectively, according to a report from KSEAB. Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools recorded a pass percentage of 67.53. There are 33 high schools under BBMP, with 2,270 students appearing for the examination. Of them, 1,533 passed. Girls outperform boys Yet again, girls outperformed boys in the examination. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 80.08, while girls registered 87.87. Students from rural areas recorded a total pass percentage of 87, while those from urban areas registered 79.62. Belagavi student beats all odds BELAGAVI: Anupama Shrishail Hireholi, a student of Kumareshwar English Medium School at Saundatti in Belagavi district, shared the first rank with three others in the SSLC examination. She scored 625/ 625. The results were declared on Monday. Anupama’s father Shrishail Hireholi passed away a year ago. He was working at Shri Renuka Temple at Yallamana Gudda. Her mother Rajashri, who works at MM Joshi Eye Hospital at Saundatti, is the sole breadwinner of the family. Anupama’s brother is a Class 9 student. “I used to study for two hours in the morning before going to school and till midnight after coming home. I am happy that my hard work paid off. I am planning to take up science at PU and prepare for the UPSC exam simultaneously. I want to serve my country as an IAS officer,” she told The New Indian Express.