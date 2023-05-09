Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly elections: Both individuals, party are important, says Shettar 

He said this will be his last election and he will retire from active politics after the term.

Published: 09th May 2023 07:43 AM

Jagaidsh Shettar

Former chief minister Jagaidsh Shettar (Photo |Twitter)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Stating that individual leaders are as important as a political party, former chief minister Jagaidsh Shettar here on Monday challenged BJP netas to fight the election without depending heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Continuing his tirade against state and central BJP leaders, Shettar said he personally felt that only if individuals and party work in tandem, both will flourish.

“BJP leaders target me saying the party is more important than an individual, then why did they organise these many rallies and roadshows of Modi,” he chided.

Shettar said cabinet ministers from the state in the Modi cabinet belong to a particular community and MPs of other communities have been made state ministers. He said this will be his last election and he will retire from active politics after the term.

“I did not think of it now. I had made up my mind that I would retire from active politics after 70. This decision was before the BJP started retiring leaders over 75 years old,” he added.  

Comments

