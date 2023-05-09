Karnataka Assembly elections: Siddu traces PM’s route after rally

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public rally that attracted a huge gathering where he trashed Congress, opposition leader Siddaramaiah charted out a well-planned tour retracing the Vishwaguru’s route and addressing campaign rallies in Gundlupet, Nanjangud and other constituencies on Monday.

A big turnout at Modi’s rally and his powerful speech have charged up party cadres, while its success took Congress by surprise. The Prime Minister touched upon corruption during the Congress government, the direct money transfer scheme under his government, and Congress’ proposed ban on Bajrang Dal. Siddaramaiah, on the last day of public campaigning, did his best to contain the damage caused and to blunt the Modi effect.

Siddaramaiah attacked the BJP government on the price rise, unemployment and 40 per cent corruption government. He said the BJP government waived off Rs 12 lakh crore loans of corporates but did nothing to alleviate the problems of farmers. “If BJP is voted to power, the commission may increase from 40 per cent to 80,” he warned voters.

“What can we expect from a government that has Housing Minister V Somanna, who slapped a woman asking for a house under the government scheme,” he said.

In Nanjangud, he said non-performing BJP MLA Harshavardhan, who failed to raise relevant issues in the Assembly, should be voted out.

He said that the defeat and demise of a workaholic like R Druvanarayan is a great loss for Congress and the election is between money power and people’s power. He called upon people to support Darshan Druvanarayan, who lost both his parents in a span of one month.

Siddaramaiah said that with his experience as a finance minister, Congress will implement its pre-poll guarantees after assuming office and charged that Modi has no idea about state finances.

In Chamundeshwari, Siddaramaiah called for the defeat of his arch-rival GT Devegowda, who trounced him in 2018.

Siddaramaiah also campaigned in Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and a fleet of BJP leaders campaigned.

MYSURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public rally that attracted a huge gathering where he trashed Congress, opposition leader Siddaramaiah charted out a well-planned tour retracing the Vishwaguru’s route and addressing campaign rallies in Gundlupet, Nanjangud and other constituencies on Monday. A big turnout at Modi’s rally and his powerful speech have charged up party cadres, while its success took Congress by surprise. The Prime Minister touched upon corruption during the Congress government, the direct money transfer scheme under his government, and Congress’ proposed ban on Bajrang Dal. Siddaramaiah, on the last day of public campaigning, did his best to contain the damage caused and to blunt the Modi effect. ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಕೃಷ್ಣರಾಜ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಚಾರ ನಡೆಸಿ, ಪಕ್ಷದ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಸೋಮಶೇಖರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಆರಿಸಿ ಕಳುಹಿಸುವಂತೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. pic.twitter.com/YUls8QnPKXgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 8, 2023 Siddaramaiah attacked the BJP government on the price rise, unemployment and 40 per cent corruption government. He said the BJP government waived off Rs 12 lakh crore loans of corporates but did nothing to alleviate the problems of farmers. “If BJP is voted to power, the commission may increase from 40 per cent to 80,” he warned voters. “What can we expect from a government that has Housing Minister V Somanna, who slapped a woman asking for a house under the government scheme,” he said. In Nanjangud, he said non-performing BJP MLA Harshavardhan, who failed to raise relevant issues in the Assembly, should be voted out. He said that the defeat and demise of a workaholic like R Druvanarayan is a great loss for Congress and the election is between money power and people’s power. He called upon people to support Darshan Druvanarayan, who lost both his parents in a span of one month. Siddaramaiah said that with his experience as a finance minister, Congress will implement its pre-poll guarantees after assuming office and charged that Modi has no idea about state finances. In Chamundeshwari, Siddaramaiah called for the defeat of his arch-rival GT Devegowda, who trounced him in 2018. Siddaramaiah also campaigned in Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and a fleet of BJP leaders campaigned.