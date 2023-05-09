KPCC files plaint against Chittapur BJP’s Rathore over ‘kill’ threat in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC spokesperson Ramesh Babu submitted a complaint to DG&IGP Praveen Sood, seeking action against Manikanta Rathore, BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency, for alleged criminal conspiracy to eliminate AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

Referring to an audio clip doing the rounds, Babu stated, “In the audio, a mobile phone conversation with one of his associates, Manikanta Rathore has disclosed his intention to eliminate Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. Any common man can make out that the voice is that of BJP candidate Rathore.”

He alleged that UP CM Yogi Adityanath while campaigning in Chittapur, had stated that they had hatched a larger conspiracy, using illegal means, in the 2019 LS elections to defeat Kharge, and made it clear that similar tactics would be adopted to defeat Kharge’s son Priyank.

“Adityanath’s statement coincides with the viral audio clippings of the BJP candidate. As such, we suspect that BJP leaders might be actively involved in the conspiracy,” the spokesperson alleged, requesting action against Rathore and top BJP leaders who may be involved in the alleged conspiracy.

