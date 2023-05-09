Home States Karnataka

KPCC files plaint against Chittapur BJP’s Rathore over ‘kill’ threat in Karnataka

Referring to an audio clip doing the rounds, Babu stated that Manikanta Rathore, a BJP candidate, has disclosed his intention to eliminate Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members.

Published: 09th May 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Babu

KPCC spokesperson Ramesh Babu (Photo |ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  KPCC spokesperson Ramesh Babu submitted a complaint to DG&IGP Praveen Sood, seeking action against Manikanta Rathore, BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency, for alleged criminal conspiracy to eliminate AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

Referring to an audio clip doing the rounds, Babu stated, “In the audio, a mobile phone conversation with one of his associates, Manikanta Rathore has disclosed his intention to eliminate Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. Any common man can make out that the voice is that of BJP candidate Rathore.”

He alleged that UP CM Yogi Adityanath while campaigning in Chittapur, had stated that they had hatched a larger conspiracy, using illegal means, in the 2019 LS elections to defeat Kharge, and made it clear that similar tactics would be adopted to defeat Kharge’s son Priyank.

“Adityanath’s statement coincides with the viral audio clippings of the BJP candidate. As such, we suspect that BJP leaders might be actively involved in the conspiracy,” the spokesperson alleged, requesting action against Rathore and top BJP leaders who may be involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Babu Manikanta Rathore ‘kill’ threat Praveen Sood
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp