My prestige issue, don’t make me lose twice: Kharge

He said the BJP government at the Centre had rejected the demand to amend Article 371 J.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: “It is the question of my prestige. If you defeat Allamaprabhu Patil, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from the Gulbarga-Dakshin constituency, it means you have defeated me twice (first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections),” AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people here.

Addressing an election meeting, he said that making him the AICC chief is equal to making the people of Kalaburagi AICC president. “Now, it is your turn to reciprocate by electing the maximum number of Congress candidates. The people of Kalaburagi and Yadgir should elect all Congress candidates because both districts are my Karma Bhumis,” he added.

He said the BJP government at the Centre had rejected the demand to amend Article 371 J. But when he became a minister in the Manmohan Singh government, he worked hard to bring in the amendment. Because of this, many have become doctors and engineers. But the present BJP government has failed to give jobs to the youth, he alleged. 

Responding to an audio clip of Chittapur BJP candidate Manikant Rathod on finishing off the Kharge family, he said, “I am not afraid of such threats. The average longevity of a person now is 75 years. I am in the grace period as I am 81 years old. As long as you people are with me and the Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is protecting me, nothing will happen to me,” he said.  

