Ramanagara elected 4 CMs, give me a chance as well: KPCC president

Shivakumar plays emotional card while campaigning in Kengal and Kanakapura

Published: 09th May 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday asked the voters of Ramanagara district to give him an opportunity to become the state’s chief minister without mentioning the top post.

“You have produced four chief ministers... Give me a chance as well to serve you as you have done for the other big leaders from the district,” he urged the voters, while campaigning for party candidate Iqbal Hussain in the vicinity of the famous Anjaneyaswamy temple at Kengal village. Former chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah hailed from the village.

Apart from Hanumanthaiah, Ramanagara has elected HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy who went on to become CMs. Ramakrishna Hegde won the 1983 bypolls from Kanakapura. “Last time, you elected me by a margin of 79,000 votes. Leaders Narayana Gowda, Vishwanath, and PGR Sindhia who contested against me earlier are with me now as they feel that the son (Shivakumar) of Kanakapura taluk deserves to become the CM,” he told the gathering at Kanakapura.

‘Congress will form govt on May 15’

Shivakumar expressed confidence that Congress will form the government on May 15. Congress will implement the guarantees promised to the people of Karnataka in the first Cabinet meeting. “AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge will make an announcement on May 15,” the Kanakapura MLA said, fuelling speculation about who will be the CM if the Congress is voted to power.

On EC notice

On the Election Commission notice to Congress over advertisements targeting BJP, Shivakumar said he has replied to it. 

“Will ECI issue a notice to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying there will be riots if the Congress is voted to power,” he asked.

He said Modi was forced to campaign in Karnataka as the incumbent state government could not rule the state efficiently.

In Kanakapura, Shivakumar addressed a huge rally on the last day of public campaigning. Meanwhile, a video clip purportedly showing Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah discussing government formation has gone viral.

Shivakumar can be allegedly heard saying Congress will register a thumping victory and form the government. He goes on to say that three independents may win. Replying, Siddaramaiah allegedly claims that five independents are likely to win. 

