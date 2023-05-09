Sonia remark: BJP urges EC to revoke Congress registration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday filed parallel complaints in New Delhi and Bengaluru with the ECI against former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi for her purported statement referring to the “sovereignty” of Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10. The ECI has sought clarification from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sonia in her campaign speech in Hubballi-Dharwad on Saturday reportedly said, “The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.” This was subsequently tweeted by Congress, and that tweet has been attached to the complaints to the ECI.

LIVE: Joint mega rally by Congress President Shri @kharge, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, and Shri @RahulGandhi in Hubballi, Karnataka. https://t.co/SO8ksGc0vz May 6, 2023

The complaint in New Delhi, filed by senior BJP leaders including Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Jitendra Singh, has sought to revoke the registration of Congress and punitive action against Sonia in accordance with the directions in the Model Code of Conduct.

Statement divisive in nature: Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and convenor of BJP election management committee Shobha Karandlaje filed a complaint in Bengaluru with the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, and the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, seeking registration of an FI R against Sonia Gandhi.

Karandlaje said “sovereign” by definition is an independent nation and alleged, “The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India. This statement is divisive in nature and is aimed at dividing the citizens and creating a rift between people of different states. This is a shocking statement leading to igniting divisive sentiments and creating disharmony in society.”

She said the remark was an insult to freedom fighters from Karnataka, crores of patriotic Kannadigas and poet Kuvempu, besides damaging the integrity of the country. The BJP MP said Sonia Gandhi also violated the Model Code of Conduct by making such a statement and sought an FI R against her.

In the complaint filed in New Delhi, senior BJP leaders said, “The intent (of the statement and the Congress tweet) apparently is to disturb the equanimity, harmony, and peace in Karnataka just to garner the votes and support of some communities or groups, whose sole purpose and intent is to disturb the very being of the Indian state… It is indeed unfortunate and inappropriate that Indian National Congress is doing all it can to show India in poor light and negate the large strides that India and its people have made to the world of culture, education, science, industry and trade, especially at a time when India occupies centre stage in the new emerging world order.”

While seeking clarification from AI CC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the ECI has also asked Congress to take rectification measures with respect to the social media post which has been put up on the Congress Twitter handle attributed to the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark | Election Commission of India issues a letter to Congress president to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the… pic.twitter.com/dOJhX2SU9F — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

