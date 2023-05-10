Karnataka Polls: Voting picks up across state as BJP, Congress vie for power

By ENS & Agencies

BENGALURU: Polling for the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections is currently underway with, over 5.3 crore eligible voters expected to exercise their rights.

Voting for the 224-member Assembly began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Security has beefed up at sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas to ensure fair and peaceful polling.

A voter turnout of 8.26 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling, according to Election Commission data.

The highest percentage was in the coastal district of Udupi (13.28 per cent) and the lowest in Chamarajanagar district (5.75 per cent) till 9 am.

Designated photo spots have been set up in various polling stations where voters posed with their inked fingers upon casting their vote.

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is the third main player in the contest.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy."

A large number of people are seen in polling stations across the state. Many people including celebrities are seen as early voters. There have also been technical glitches in Ballari and seizures in Chitradurga.

The weather forecast has predicted rains over many parts of Karnataka on Wednesday, with the Election Commission officials appealing to people to vote early.

It can be noted in 2018, the state Assembly polls recorded a voter turnout of 72.13 per cent, the highest in Karnataka since 1952. The election commission is hoping to break this previous record.

In the last 45 days, the state witnessed a hectic campaign from all the party leaders.

Political leaders, celebrities cast their votes

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among the early voters and even offered Pooja at an Anjaneya temple in Shiggavi. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy were among those to cast their votes in Bengaluru this morning.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, cast her vote in Jayanagar. When asked about low voter turnout in most of the polls in Bengaluru, she said, "From the number I've seen, I see Bengaluru is coming to vote. I hope the number will increase further in the day."

Some of the early voters include ministers Araga Jnanendra in Shivamogga's Theerthahalli and Byrathi Basavaraju in Bengaluru's KR Puram among others. This year, the election commission has introduced vote from home for senior citizens who are 80 years and above, however many senior citizens of that age were seen in the polling stations to cast their votes.

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with his family members and sons BJP MP BY Raghavendra and BY Vijayendra — who is contesting from the Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga — cast their votes.

Freebies seized, technical glitches delay polling

Meanwhile, cash and freebies were seized across a few areas on polling day owing to a violation of the model code of conduct. A joint raid was conducted by EC, IT, Police and Excise officials at the residence of Chitradurga Janatha Dal (Secular) Candidate Raghu Achar. Among the items seized included cash of Rs 58.83 lakh in cash, 239 litres of beer and 9 litres of other liquor.

Incidents of polling being delayed due to technical glitches were also reported. Over half an hour of the voting process stopped in Sanganakallu village in Ballari district after a technical error was found in EVMs. The voting resumed after officials sorted the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

