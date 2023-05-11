Karnataka logs all-time high voter turnout of 72.67 per cent

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded an all time high voter turnout of 72.67% in the Assembly elections on Wednesday. This excluded postal ballots and home voting. Bengaluru remained sluggish at 54.14%.
Polling in the state was by and large peaceful barring a few incidents, including smashing of EVMs and VVPATs in Vijayapura district and clashes between workers of political parties. At 10.30 pm, officials were collating voting details from across the state and the percentage was on the rise as the paper went to press. Election results will be declared on Saturday.
In 2018, the state recorded 72.13%, with Bengaluru recording 54.75%.Rural areas witnessed a massive response from voters compared to urban areas. People started thronging polling stations from 7 am and voting gained momentum by noon. Most of the districts witnessed brisk voting in the evening.High voter turnout and rains interrupting the voting process led to polling continuing well past the 6 pm deadline in some places in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts.
The scorching summer in parts of the state did not deter senior citizens and pregnant women from exercising their franchise while brides and grooms took time from traditional rituals to cast their votes on their big day
In Chincholi, Kalaburagi district, Congress workers caught a group of people, accusing them of being fake voters brought by Vijayapura Bharatiya Janata Party M L A Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s supporters and seized many fake voter IDs. At least 20 people were injured in a clash between BJP and Congress workers at Sanjeevarayanakote village in Ballari district.
JDS and Congress workers clashed at Pillaganahalli in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district and police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse them. Melukote Janata Dal (Secular) candidate CS Puttaraju allegedly slapped a KRRS worker when a clash broke out between workers of the two parties at Pandavapura in Mandya district.
At Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, Congress workers attacked a police constable for advising them not to campaign on the booth premises. In the evening, a clash broke out between BJP and Congress workers at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada. The trouble started when Congress workers accused their BJP counterparts of throwing stones at Moodbidri Congress candidate Mithun Rai’s car when he visited a booth. Two persons, including a policeman, were injured and police vehicles were damaged in the incident. There were sporadic complaints across the state of voters’ names being deleted from the electoral rolls. While minor glitches of EVMs were reported in a few booths, no repoll was ordered in any station. “Advance planning, use of technology, exhaustive reviews and strict monitoring ensured smooth conduct of elections,” the EC said.